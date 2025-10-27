Blast from the past: Boks slay Welsh dragons to advance to World Cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Centre Damian de Allende, with Lukhanyo Am in support, scores SA's only try of the World Cup semifinal against Wales in Yokohama, Japan, 2019.

1984 — The Springboks score four tries as they beat South America 22-13 in the second and final Test at Newlands. Wings Carel du Plessis and Ray Mordt, centre Danie Gerber and flanker Kulu Ferreira dotted down, with flyhalf Errol Tobias adding two penalties. It was South Africa’s last fully fledged Test for eight years.

1997 — Shaun Pollock takes 5/37 as the Proteas bowl out Pakistan for 92 to win the deciding third Test in Faisalabad by 53 runs and the series 1-0.

2002 — Jacques Kallis takes 5/21 as the Proteas bowl out Bangladesh for 107 to win the second and final Test in Potchefstroom by an innings and 160 runs to take the series 2-0.

2003 — Gary Kirsten, resuming on 27, scores 118 before South Africa declare their second innings on 371/8 in the second and final Test against Pakistan in Faisalabad.

2006 — Makhaya Ntini takes five wickets as the Proteas thrash Pakistan by 124 runs in an ICC Champions Trophy ODI in Mohali to top their group. South Africa, after losing skipper Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs, at No 3, with only two runs on the board, recovered to post 213/8 in their 50 overs after a 131-run sixth-wicket partnership between Mark Boucher (69) and Justin Kemp (64). Ntini, Charl Langeveldt and Shaun Pollock steamrolled Pakistan for 89 in 25 overs. The Proteas advanced to the semifinals.

2006 — Former three-time world champion Dingaan Thobela, by now overweight and lacking motivation, engages in the final fight of his career, refusing to come out for the 10th round against South African light-heavyweight champion Soon Botes. It was the seventh consecutive loss for Thobela, who had beaten Botes on points in 2000. Botes’ national belt wasn’t on the line because Thobela, who had previously held the WBO and WBA lightweight titles as well as the WBC super-middleweight crown, failed to make the weight limit.

2010 — Rusty Theron takes 4/27 as the Proteas beat Pakistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi to take the T20 series 2-0. The home side was restricted to 120/9.

2011 — Alison Hodgkinson scores 51 off 37 deliveries to lift the South African women to 128/6, but they lose the first T20 against England in Potchefstroom by seven wickets.

2019 — The Springboks beat Wales 19-16 in a tight World Cup semifinal in Yokohama. Centre Damian de Allende scored South Africa’s only try, while winger Josh Adams, the tournament’s top try-scorer, dotted down for Wales.

2019 — Brad Binder lands his third Moto2 win of the season as he wins the Australian motorcycle grand prix at Phillip Island.

2022 — Rilee Rossouw scores 109 off 56 balls as South Africa amass 205/5 to beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in a T20 World Cup match in Sydney. Anrich Nortje took 4/10 and Tabraiz Shamsi 3/20.

2023 — Aiden Markram scores 91 as the Proteas chase down the 271-run target to beat Pakistan by one wicket in their World Cup ODI in Chennai. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi made 11 runs for the 10th wicket.