Ouaddou responds to critics about Pirates’ tactics against Lupopo

Orlando Pirates players are dejected after their Caf Champions League second preliminary round penalties defeat against Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has defended his tactics in their second leg Champions League win, but overall penalties defeat, against Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium.

Ouaddou’s tactics in Saturday’s 3-0 home win — as they were in the first leg defeat in Lubumbashi the week prior — are being questioned despite the win at Orlando. The net result of the two legs was Buce were dumped out of the tournament — a huge blow to the club’s ambitions of being serious players on the continent again, especially after the highs of last season’s semifinal heroics under Ouaddou’s predecessor, Jose Riveiro.

The Buccaneers suffered a 5-4 loss on penalties by determined Lupopo, who saw little of the ball in Johannesburg. Pirates’ three-goal win left the tie level 3-3 on aggregate as Bucs fell short of the four unanswered goals they needed to progress to the group stages.

Pirates opened the scoring through Masindi Nemtajela (39th minute) as two more goals from substitute Yanela Mbuthuma (68th) and Oswin Appollis (95th) forced the match into the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Given the situation at the start of the 90 minutes in Soweto where Bucs’ priority was on scoring goals, Ouaddou strangely started without a recognised striker. Instead, he opted for a three-pronged attack of Sipho Mbule, Appollis and Tshepang Moremi against the five-man low block of Lupopo.

Pirates’ supporters were left baffled, as Tshegofatso Mabasa was an unused substitute and his Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa was not even on the bench.

“It was because of the profile of the opponents and regarding the game plan,” Ouaddou explained of the tactic after the match.

“We knew this team would adapt a low block, so we wanted to use a false No 9, somebody who would be able to keep the ball forward in the tight spaces and also to force the opponents to come out of their position.

“It was a tactical choice.”

The other tactical choice that surprised Bucs’ fans was Ouaddou leaving out match-winner central midfielder Thalente Mbatha who offers steel in the heart of midfield but can also go forward and has a knack for stunning long-range goals.

The 46-year-old Moroccan coach said some of his decisions were taken to manage the workloads of his players because of Pirates’ congested fixture list. They return to domestic action on Tuesday in their Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Magesi FC at Orlando.

“We are playing many competitions and in terms of rotation we want to have a competitive team in a few days’ time.”

Faced with such a bitter disappointment given Pirates’ ambitions were to at least emulate the last campaign’s continental accomplishments, Ouaddou has called for calm.

“I will speak about my team because we have a young team. I think we need to keep calm heads and focus on our target. We don’t have to fall into a trap, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Pirates were eliminated because Deon Hotto missed the first penalty in the shootout and the effort of Mbuthuma, after his goal earlier helped steer the game to sudden death, could not find the target.

“Penalties are a lottery. The plan was to score four or five goals during the 90 minutes. We missed that target because we missed chances and the match ended 3-0.

“We could have scored one more goal, but it was not easy with a low block and an aggressive opponent like that. If we had to come back [and play the second leg again], I would choose the same strategy.”

Ouaddou said he understands the disappointment of the supporters but reminded them and the club there is still a lot to play for this season.

The Champions League exit may be a blessing in disguise for Pirates because they could now put all their efforts in the Betway Premiership to try to dethrone eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“When you support Pirates and love this club, there is a lot of expectation from the fans. They are disappointed, but at the same time they have seen how the boys fought from the first to the last minute.

“They saw how the players dealt with the game, the football they played and they must have trust for the future. I can understand the disappointment because we wanted to go through. We did our best and the best team didn’t go through to the group stage.”

The defeat has dealt Pirates’ ambitions of qualifying for the money-spinning Fifa Club World Cup in 2029 a huge blow.

It is also a setback that emerging players including Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Lebone Seema, Masindi Nemtajela, Yanela Mbuthuma, Camren Dansin, Tshepang Moremi and Nkosikhona Ndaba will miss out on the growth opportunity playing in this season’s Champions League group stage would have presented.