Blast from the past: Boks defend Webb Ellis trophy against All Blacks

Handre Pollard celebrates following the Springbok's 12-11 victory over the All Blacks at Stade de France on Saturday night.

1978 — More than 500 cyclists take part in the first Argus Cycle Tour, as the Cape Town Cycle Tour used to be known, with lawyer Lawrence Whittaker winning the 104km race in 3 hr 02 min. Janice Theis was the first woman home in 4 hr 35 min, which she cut by nearly an hour the following year.

1994 — The Proteas lose their 10th ODI in a row — their longest stretch of defeats — going down by six wickets against Pakistan in Faisalabad. Openers Gary Kirsten (69) and captain Kepler Wessels (51) helped South Africa to a total of 222/4, but the hosts raced to victory inside 45 overs. That remains South Africa’s worst losing streak, though it didn’t include a nine-wicket loss to Holland in a match that lacked ODI status, otherwise it would have been 11. The South African team of 2004 matched the run of 10 straight losses.

2000 — Opening batsman Gary Kirsten scores 101 and Jacques Kallis 93 to help the Proteas chase down the 288-run target and beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fourth ODI in Kimberley for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series.

2003 — The second and final Test in Faisalabad ends in a draw with Pakistan winning the series 1-0

2005 — Jacques Kallis top-scores for the Proteas as they beat New Zealand by 19 runs in the second ODI at Newlands for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Makhaya Ntini and Charl Langeveldt took three wickets each as the visitors were bowled out for 182.

2009 — Alicia Smith scores 44 as the South African women are held to 95/6 to lose the third and final T20 against West Indies in Paarl by two runs, losing the series 0-3.

2011 — Australia down the Proteas by three wickets in Durban to win the three-ODI series 2-1. South Africa had scored 222/6 in their 50 overs, after leading knocks by Jacques Kallis (54) and Hashim Amla (52). But Shane Watson’s 49 from 46 balls laid the platform for the Aussies who reached the target with 15 balls remaining.

2011 — Moruti Mthalane retains his IBF flyweight crown by stopping Andrea Sarritzu of Italy in the seventh round in Cagliari.

2018 — Brad Binder wins his third Moto2 race of the season at the Australian motorcycle grand prix at the Phillip Island circuit. Binder went on to finish the season ranked third overall, up five places from 2017.

2023 — Handré Pollard kicks four first-half penalties to help the defending champion Springboks down the All Blacks 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris. It was an unprecedented fourth crown for the side captained by Siya Kolisi, who was yellow-carded early in the second half. Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit put in a massive performance to assist South Africa in getting over the line. Left wing Cheslin Kolbe was sent off late in the game while New Zealand skipper Sam Cane was red-carded in the 27th minute. The Kiwis scored the only try of the match through fullback Beauden Barrett, the only time the South African defence had been breached in four finals.