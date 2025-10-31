Blast from the past: Dingaan Thobela loses bid for WBF middleweight belt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1998 — IBF junior-featherweight champion Vuyani Bungu scores a convincing points win over former IBF junior-bantamweight champion Danny Romero in Atlantic City. Bungu was the main undercard attraction to Naseem Hamed, against whom he would fight and lose nearly 18 months later.

1999 — Dingaan Thobela, the former two-time world lightweight champion who later failed to make the welterweight limit, loses his bid for the marginal WBF middleweight belt, going down on points against Cornelius Carr of England in London.

2008 — Skipper Johan Botha takes 4/19 as the Proteas thrash Kenya by 159 runs in Bloemfontein to take a 1-0 lead in the two-ODI series. JP Duminy contributed 90 to South Africa’s total of 336/7 and then took 3/31.

2010 — Pakistan edge the Proteas by one wicket with one ball remaining in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi to level the five-match series at 1-1. Colin Ingram made 100 and Hashim Amla and JP Duminy scored half tons to lift South Africa to 286/8. The contest culminated in a final-over duel between Abdul Razzaq and Albie Morkel, with the home side needing 16 runs. The Pakistan batsman struck two sixes and a four to win the match and take his personal tally to 109 not out.

2013 — Trisha Chetty scores an unbeaten 51 as the South African women, needing 120 to win, beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first T20 in Potchefstroom.

2024 — South Africa take 16 wickets on the day to beat Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs in the second and final Test in Chattogram for a 2-0 series whitewash. Kagiso Rabada finished with 5/37 as they dismissed the hosts for 159 for a first-innings lead of 416, and then Keshav Maharaj took 5/59 and Senuran Muthusamy 4/45 to bowl out Bangladesh for 143 in the follow-in innings.