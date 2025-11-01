Boks put on a masterclass for Japan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three penalties within three minutes to the Springboks and a five-pointer within five minutes to the King, Siya Kolisi.

Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu banged it over from the touchline and added two of his own through individual attacking genius.

The match as a contest was over within 20 minutes and Japan’s pre-match fighting talk of physically dominating the brutal Boks looked more like comedy than any realistic ambition.

Several of the Boks play their club rugby in Japan, and this was never going to be a Test those South Africans in the match day squad were going to disrespect.

Respect characterised the opening quarter, as the Boks put on a masterclass befitting a team ranked No 1 in the world, while Japan, brave but outclassed, accepted they were the support act at Wembley.

The crowd was not big, the weather was not good, but the Boks got the 80-minute hit-out that will be invaluable for next Saturday’s super showdown with France in Paris.

The last time the Springboks played France in Paris was the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal and, to quote French coach Fabian Galthie, the 29-28 defeat is a scar that will never heal. It will last for a lifetime.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus wanted this match primarily to ensure his squad did not go to Paris with their last match having been a month ago.

Kolisi is a warrior, and his intensity as an individual was matched by his teammates.

The Test would have given Erasmus comfort that his world No 1 Boks mentally are fresh for the demands of the next four Saturdays, because a tired squad does not play with such resolve, discipline and accuracy in the opening quarter against a team ranked 13th in the world.

Kolisi, who will play his 100th Test against France, is a supreme player and he has presence. When he is switched on, the Boks are switched on.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu plays the game as if he is controlling a PlayStation. He has time on the ball, sees the space, has the pace to back that pace, and has as much physical fight in his attacking game as he has finesse.

The Bok lineout was powerful, and the maul won a penalty try, the scrum as good as it always is, with the Boks typically winning a penalty on their first scrum feed.

Malcolm Marx, in the set piece and over the ball, was massive; and the Test will always be remembered for 21-year-old Zach Porthan’s debut as the starting tighthead prop. It was also memorable for replacement tighthead Wilco Louw’s try.

Erasmus had the luxury of replacing Feinberg-Mngomezulu before an hour had been played, with Manie Libbok finishing at flyhalf. He also had the luxury of introducing midfield specialist Andre Esterhuizen as a second-half flank replacement.

Esterhuizen scored from a lineout maul, but the try was disallowed because of double banking earlier in the maul. The big guy, affectionately known as “Andre the Giant”, would get a five-pointer on the hour.

Japan, to their credit, never waved the white flag, and even managed a seven-pointer midway through the second half when playing 14 against 15.

But they were not in the contest. They lost three of their first seven lineout throws, were second best in the aerial battle, and buckled under the pressure of the physicality of the Boks — who were unrelenting, despite never being troubled.

Japan likes to play with pace and tempo. The wet playing conditions negated this strength. as did South Africa’s defensive pressure and breakdown.

Ethan Hooker, on the right wing, and Kurt-Lee Arendse, on the left wing, were dynamic in different ways. Cheslin Kolbe looked as good at fullback as he always does when playing wing.

In a match as one-sided as this, the analysis will always come packaged with an asterix.

The Boks got what they needed from the Test, and the only downside was Ox Nché hobbling off after 20 minutes.