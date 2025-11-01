Everybody’s got their own Gary story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African sports stars, celebrities and business leaders from around the world gathered at Sun City this weekend to celebrate the 90th birthday of Gary Player and pay tribute to a man who has touched all of their lives.

Everybody has their own Gary Player story, and he is many different things to many people.

“He’s just an unbelievable person, and whenever you’re around him you feel that positive impact. He’s 90 years old and still full of energy, and I have nothing but respect for him,” said cricketing great Shaun Pollock.

Springbok great Morné Steyn added: “The things he’s achieved have been awesome for South Africa. He’s an icon for the country.”

Bafana Bafana legend and Africa Cup of Nations winner Mark Fish said: “He’s somebody I look up to, and I’m sure so many other sportsmen do as well.”

Dalglish effusive in his praise

Luminaries — from Steven Kitshoff and Naas Botha to Shaun Bartlett and Herschelle Gibbs — spoke with awe of a man who has defined South Africa’s sporting success and spirit for decades. Even the great Kenny Dalglish was effusive in his praise of Player.

They all joined a VIP guest list at a gala birthday dinner at Sun City’s Superbowl last night for SA’s greatest golfer.

It was a moment certainly not lost on Player. “Anytime you reach 90, you’re blessed. My life has been an epic journey and it’s taken me around the world. What an honour to have all of these people here to celebrate with me, and I appreciate it so much,” he said.

This weekend, Player reflected on the life he’s lived, which has often put him in the crossfire politically, most recently in the circumstances surrounding the meeting in the White House Oval Office between US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa, and which also included the golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

“I turned down the invitation to be a part of that because I didn’t feel it would be a success,” said Player.

The bad and good about SA

“I do my ambassadorial work by answering honestly when asked questions on television. I tell you what’s bad and good about our country. When Dylan Naidoo won the South African Open at Durban Country Club this year, I phoned him.

“I told him that’s where I won my first South African Open, but in my day blacks and Indians weren’t allowed to play. And if you said something back then, the government could throw you in jail.

“When I sit and watch our Springboks and see South Africans of all colours cheering for our team, I cry like a baby. I thought I’d never see that. We have the greatest people on the planet. We just need to stop the militants preaching hatred.”

At 90, talk turns to legacy. But Player dismisses this. “I don’t believe in legacy. I believe you need to change the world for the better while you’re here. Then you die, and let the young people take over.”

And when it comes to the intricacies of Player’s character, this is best described by the people who’ve been closest to him.

Loves practical jokes

Player’s sense of humour and his love of a practical joke, and a bit of mischief, is as sharp as his bunker play.

His late sister Wilma recalled her little brother as follows: “He was like any normal boy, full of mischief and so on. He loved pigeons and had a cage for them.

“But he also used to sit on our garage roof and shoot people walking past with his catapult. They would come complaining to my dad, and he would have to pacify them.”

The Grand Slam champion is also as loyal as a well-struck driver. When his late wife Vivienne was 14 years old, he asked her to marry him. But he told her to wait until he’d made enough money for the wedding.

When he won the 1956 Ampol Tournament in Australia, he sent a telegram to Vivienne that simply said, “Buy the dress”.

For South Africans, their marriage was like the sporting version of royalty.

Among all the guests at his birthday celebrations, there were three that truly stood out for Player.

“I had a man work on my farm in Colesberg for 40 years. His son and another young man worked there as well. I brought them here this weekend,” he said.

“They stayed in a hotel suite and had the party of their lives with us. That brought me so much joy.”