A big yawn, as Downs vs Bucs ‘clash of titans’ ends in stalemate

Mamelodi Sundowns player Marcelo Allende fight for the ball possession with Orlando Pirates Masindi Nemtajela during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

At the end, both sets of players looked at each other, some with hands on hips, without knowing who mugged who.

Referee Masixole Bambiso had just ended an underwhelming football match that failed to live up to its billing as a clash of the heavyweights between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates — teams that may end up as competitors for the Betway Premiership title.

It was illuminated in the first half through goals by Downs’ Peter Shalulile and teenager Bucs’ Camren Dansin — who was a major surprise in the starting line-up — but the rest of the afternoon did not have enough moments to put spectators on the edge of their seats.

With the 1-1 draw in front of a packed Loftus, Sundowns remain on top of the standings with 22 points from 11 matches, and Pirates are third, with two games in hand and three points less.

Dropped crucial points

They may have dropped two crucial home points but the Brazilians maintained their impressive record over Pirates in the capital city, as Pirates are yet to win here in the league since 2018.

This also means the Buccaneers’ run of six league victories in succession has come to an end, and they’ll be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday against Golden Arrows.

There’s no time to dwell on this result for Sundowns as well, as they return here on Wednesday to take on TS Galaxy.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso picked midfielder Bathusi Aubaas in the place of suspended Teboho Mokoena, and the Bafana Bafana strongman rarely set his foot wrong, with Marcelo Allende, in the heart of the midfield.

When Masandawana were in possession, Aubaas dropped deep to help out defenders Keanu Cupido and Grant Kekana, and allow wingbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Mdiba to venture forward.

In their mission to stay on top of the log, Cardoso went with an experienced line-up that included Ronwen Williams between the sticks, with Tashreeq Matthews, Nuno Santos and Aubaas.

To get the much-needed goals, Downs put their faith in Arthur Sales and the tried and tested Shalulile, and he showed his quality by giving the home side the lead after 20 minutes.

Making brave calls

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has a reputation for making brave calls, and he was at it again when he started teenage midfielder Dansin, leaving out Thalente Mbatha.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria (Antonio Muchave)

Dansin, playing alongside Sihle Nduli, made a nervous start against Aubaas, Matthews, Santos and Allende but stole the show after 35 minutes with a thunderous equaliser.

Elsewhere, there were no surprises for Ouaddou as he picked Sipho Chaine in goal, with Mbekezeli Mbokazi leading at the back alongside Thabiso Lebitso, Lebone Seema and Deon Hotto.

On attack, Bucs had the on-form duo of Oswin Appollis and Masindi Nemtajela, while Evidence Makgopa was the lone man upfront to try and score much-needed goals.

Expecting more

There was still no place for crowd favourites Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi in the starting line-up. Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been absent from the team for the past few weeks, was not even in the match-day squad.

The last time the two teams met in the league earlier in the year, Mofokeng was the difference maker with a brace in the 2-1 win at FNB Stadium, and Ouaddou is expecting more of the same from him.

Mofokeng has been out of the team for the past few matches, and it remains to be seen when he is going to be back in action.

Pirates were the first to threaten with Moremi supplying the cross, and Appollis wasted an opportunity, although he was in an offside position, and Makgopa was at it again a few minutes later.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Shalulile beat Chaine from close range on the second attempt after the keeper dived the right way to blocked his first shot.

Powerful piledriver

For the opener, Cupido pick-pocketed Moremi on the edge of the box and laid the ball in the path of Nuno Santos, who controlled before releasing Shalulile to do the rest.

Pirates equalised after 35 minutes, and it was in style when young Dansin unleashed a powerful piledriver from the edge of the box that gave Williams no chance.

Appollis had taken a corner kick that a Sundowns defender defended on the path of Dansin who connected expertly with his weaker foot to stun Williams.

Pirates could have started the second half positively but Seema was denied by Williams after an excellent solo run.

Cardoso was the first to make a change, with Jayden Adams coming on for Sales, and Ouaddou followed suit by taking out Dansin and Makgopa for Maswanganyi and Yanela Mbuthuma.

In the closing stages, there were no more goals as they settled for an underwhelming draw.