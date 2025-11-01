Cameron vacates title in bold boxing protest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chantelle Cameron has relinquished her World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title in a bold protest over women’s boxing rules, with the British fighter demanding the right to fight three-minute rounds like her male counterparts.

Cameron’s decision to vacate her championship belt stems from her opposition to the WBC’s mandate that women compete in two-minute rounds, which the 34-year-old views as unequal treatment. “Women’s boxing has come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made,” Cameron said in a statement on Friday.

“I’ve always believed in equality, and that includes the choice to fight equal rounds, equal opportunities, and equal respect.”

Cameron was upgraded to WBC super-lightweight world champion when Katie Taylor was designated “Champion in Recess” as she stepped away from boxing.

The WBC was set to have a purse bid on Friday for a fight between Cameron and fellow British boxer Sandy Ryan.

Reuters has contacted the WBC for comment.

In December 2023, Amanda Serrano also relinquished her WBC title after they refused to allow her to compete in bouts under the same rule-set as men’s boxing, with 12 three-minute rounds.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman had said earlier in 2023 that they wouldn’t sanction 12 three-minute rounds in women’s bouts. “[In] tennis, women play three sets; [in] basketball, the basket is shorter and the ball smaller, and those are not contact sports,” he wrote on X.

“We stand by safety and wellbeing of the fighters.”

Most women’s title fights have 10 rounds of two minutes each, and Cameron was one of more than two dozen boxers — including Serrano — who launched a campaign in 2023 to have the choice to compete under the same rules as men.

Cameron, who holds a 21-1 professional boxing record, made clear her protest goes beyond personal preference, framing it as a fight for future generations of female boxers. “I’m proud of my accomplishment in becoming a WBC champion, but it’s time to take a stand for what’s right and for the future of the sport,” she said.

Cameron is not stepping away from boxing entirely, however, with her promoters, MVP, saying she plans to pursue other championship opportunities and marquee bouts while maintaining her insistence on competing in three-minute rounds.

Reuters