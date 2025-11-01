Spots in T20 World Cup squad still up for grabs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quinton de Kock is yet to make an impression after returning to the Proteas.

Shukri Conrad knows the identity of most of the squad he wants to take to the T20 World Cup, but he must be concerned about the last few players he may want to include, given the inconsistencies seen in the last 12 months.

South Africa has shown it is equally capable of beating Australia, conceding 300 runs against England, losing to Namibia, beating Pakistan and then losing to them.

Much of that will be the result of the chopping and changing of personnel, sometimes due to injury but more often because of load management.

At least five players who are likely to travel to India next February for the World Cup are not part of the squad that lost the series 2-1 against Pakistan last night following a four-wicket defeat in Lahore.

Resting the likes of Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs has created opportunities for others — but it would be a stretch to claim anyone has impressed.

Possibly the next in line to be captain, he needs to pile up the runs while form still allows. — Ami (@AmiJaneD) October 28, 2025

Erratic performances

Rather, performances have been erratic. Donovan Ferreira, standing in as captain for Markram, blasted 25 not out off 11 balls in a rain-shortened match in Cardiff in September, but since then has scored 4, 10, 15 and last night 29.

As a “finisher”, Ferreira is in a difficult position, of course, but he’d have expected more of himself in that second match against Pakistan —especially given how much time was still left in the innings.

In the first match against Pakistan, there was another reminder from Reeza Hendricks of his ability, with a classy half-century. George Linde also, again, hinted at the damage he can do with the bat and ball.

However, consistency has been missing, and although the format is a fickle one, to win a World Cup, stringing results together is paramount.

Conrad mentioned before the Pakistan series that he was wary of putting too much emphasis on next year’s World Cup. “We’ve tried to take the focus away from it and invest all our energies in winning a T20 series,” he said.

However, he was also mindful of the players’ psyche. “There are guys feeling that this presents them with an opportunity to find a spot in the T20 World Cup. It’s reality, although we’re trying to steer away from them. It might be a dress rehearsal for some, a trial for others, and they might feel it.”

Based on the first three matches since returning to the international fold, Quinton de Kock is in need of more match time, although off the field, Conrad has been delighted with how well he’s reacquainted with the squad.

Back in green and gold. 💚💛



Quinton de Kock is looking sharp in training as #TheProteas Men gear up for the first T20I against Pakistan tomorrow! 🏏🔥 pic.twitter.com/zBvyBAYjw1 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 27, 2025

However, as De Kock explained last week, runs matter if he wants to crack the nod for the World Cup. It can be difficult to find form in the T20 format, and De Kock will be grateful for the more sedate nature of 50-over cricket, where he has time to build an innings.

He has that opportunity in the ODI series that starts on Tuesday, where he will be one of the elder statesmen in what is a very young squad.

Should that go well for him, a spot in the T20 side for a five-match series in India in December would indicate he’s close to a World Cup place.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Bangalore from Thursday — where Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma is scheduled to play his first match since September — when the SA A side faces a strong India A line-up in a four-day fixture.

Bavuma needs match time ahead of the keenly anticipated two-Test series with India that begins in Kolkata on November 14.