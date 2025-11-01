Swiatek swats aside Keys

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World No 2 Iga Swiatek began her quest for a second WTA Finals trophy with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Australian Open champion Madison Keys in their round-robin clash at the season-ending championships yesterday.

The 2023 champion made a fast start in the Riyadh showpiece, winning 12 of the first 14 points to take a 3-0 lead, as a rusty Keys struggled to find rhythm on serve in her first match since a stunning US Open first-round defeat in late August.

Swiatek continued to pile on the pressure on her American opponent — who looked out of sorts in her first appearance in the season finale since her debut in 2016 — and the Pole raced away to take the opening set, dropping only one game.

The pair swapped breaks at the start of the second set, but an untimely double fault from Keys handed the advantage back to Swiatek, who made no mistake from there to wrap up the victory on serve in only 61 minutes.

The WTA Finals, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world, has a record prize pool of $15.5m (R269m), and offers 1,500 points.

The tournament culminates with the finals at King Saud University Sports Arena on Saturday, November 8.

In the second match from the Serena Williams Group late last night, Wimbledon and US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova of the US took on Kazakhstan’s former All England Club champion Elena Rybakina.

Today, the top-ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka begins her bid for a maiden WTA Finals title when she faces two-times major finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the Steffi Graf Group, before holder Coco Gauff meets fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Unlike in the previous two editions of the tournament, the year-end world No 1 ranking will not be up for grabs with US Open champion Sabalenka assured of finishing on top after building a 1,675-point lead over Swiatek heading to Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime boosted his chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory over Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters yesterday.

The US Open semifinalist leapfrogged Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti to eighth place in the ATP Race to Turin standings, and could secure his second ATP Finals appearance after 2022 if he wins today’s final.

The 25-year-old will face either four-times Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner or world number three Alexander Zverev in the title showdown.

“I’m so happy. A Masters 1000 final sounds so good. You don’t play those finals every week. Hopefully, I can go all the way and get the title,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“But in terms of today, you get into a Masters and every match is tough ... You’re always kind of curious to see how your game is going to match up.

“I have deep self-confidence in my game, I know what I can do against the best players in the world but you still have to go and execute. Today I did really well and I’m happy with the result.”

The opening set was a serving clinic from both players, with neither conceding a break or even a break point. Locked at 6-6, the set went to a tiebreak, where Auger-Aliassime seized a 4-2 lead and closed it out comfortably.

In a scrappy second set, 13th seed Bublik started brightly, breaking Auger-Aliassime early to take a 2-0 lead. However, the Canadian world number 10 responded immediately by breaking back, drawing frustration from Bublik, who smashed his racket.

Bublik recovered to take a 4-1 lead, but Auger-Aliassime came to life, reeling off five straight games to seal his place in the final in one hour and 36 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime showcased his serving prowess in the first set, firing 10 aces compared to Bublik’s four. The Canadian also delivered 31 winners overall, more than double the tally of his opponent.

Playing his 10th tour-level semi-final of the season, Auger-Aliassime extended his head-to-head record against Bublik to 4-2, having previously beaten the 28-year-old in the round of 32 at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Auger-Aliassime is chasing his fourth title of the season, having triumphed in Brussels, Montpellier and Adelaide.

Reuters