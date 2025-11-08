KEO UNCUT | Kolisi’s rugby skills, not just leadership, make history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th cap for the Boks on Saturday.

Siya Kolisi has played 71 Tests for the Springboks since Rassie Erasmus made him captain against England in 2018. Only Eben Etzebeth, with 72 Tests, has played more.

Kolisi gets picked because he is the best No 6. The leadership, statesmanship, and the rugby public’s love affair with him complete the package, but it is Kolisi’s rugby that is primary to his success.

Former Stormers coach Robbie Fleck this week spoke about the hybrid nature of Kolisi’s game, in that he’s not a fetcher, who plays exclusively to the ball, but a loose forward who can carry well, link with vision, and do damage when playing as a wing forward close to the touchline from phase play.

Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber — who was Erasmus’s assistant from 2018 to 2019 and then the head coach from 2020 to 2023, which included winning the 2023 World Cup — also emphasised Kolisi’s work rate, conditioning, and impact in the opening 45 minutes of a Test.

The Bok coaching leadership developed a strategy around Kolisi’s play, in which they started him and wanted him to empty the tank, without thought given by the player to game minutes.

If he was gone after 30 minutes, they’d replace him. If it took 55 minutes for the tank to run empty, then that was when the call would be made, and if on certain occasions he could go close to the full 80 minutes, then he’d stay on.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lifts The Webb Ellis Cup after the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at Stade de France in Paris in 2023. (DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES)

His leadership a bonus

There was realism about Kolisi’s strengths and the value of his contribution as a starting No 6. His leadership, so obviously present, was a bonus.

Erasmus and Nienaber never picked Kolisi over other No 6 candidates because they felt he had to be there as the captain. Erasmus would always preach that he, as a coach, picks his match 23 first, and then the captain discussion happens.

On those occasions when Kolisi has been rested, which have not been many, and when he has been injured, also not too many, others have captained the Springboks.

Erasmus has always refused to limit or restrict his selections because of a promise to captaincy.

Each player is a captain in his position, and the Bok group is blessed with several club captains and players who have captained the Springboks.

It is a collective leadership, although there’s no debate within the team, from players, as to who they want leading them onto the field.

It is King Kolisi.

As a player he carries like a No 8, and has played there for the Boks and done a great job for the Sharks. Kolisi prefers the No 6 role for the Boks because it allows him to link and to influence the flow.

Thrives on rugby’s physicality

He absorbs the collisions comfortably, and his strength over the ball has won many a turnover and slowed down many an attacking ball. He thrives on the physicality of the sport but has all the skills to be flamboyant when the match situation allows for it.

He has scored some super tries and created some spectacular try-assist offloads.

Kolisi’s game is built on balance, intelligence, and power.

I remember a young Kolisi holding up All Blacks midfield monster Ma’a Nonu to save a try. It took raw strength to keep Nonu out, but Kolisi often has displayed this strength in those clutch close-contact, collision-enforced moments.

When Kolisi plays for the Springboks, there’s an added edge to their threat.

He has captained the Boks for eight successive seasons and is second only to 2007 World Cup-winning captain John Smit for Tests won as a Bok skipper.

For me, often there’s too much talk exclusively about Kolisi and his symbolism to the Springboks. His story is a romantic rugby novel, and his influence beyond the field is massive. But, in praising this aspect of the Kolisi factor, I feel there are occasions when his qualities as a rugby player don’t get enough airtime.

His 100th Test, last night in Paris, makes him the ninth Springbok in the Centurion’s Club, but it is not his leadership that got him into this exclusive club, but his qualities as a Test player.