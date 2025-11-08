Sterne in striking distance at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richard Sterne fist pumps compatriot Jayden Schaper on the ninth green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in January 2021.

Richard Sterne fired a four-under-par 68 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship yesterday, although his distance behind the leader doubled to four shots.

The 44-year-old South African, two shots off the pace overnight, blunted his challenge with a double bogey six on the par-four 15th to end the third round in seventh spot.

Englishman Aaron Rai led on 20 under par, one stroke ahead of countryman Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark. Spain’s Nacho Elvira was one shot further back, and Englishman Andy Sullivan and Daniel Hillier of New Zealand were at 17 under.

Sterne — with six career wins on the DP World Tour — last won in 2013, when taking his second Joburg Open, when he enjoyed a career-high ranking of eighth on what was then the European Tour.

But after struggling with injuries, he slipped outside the top 200 at one point, although he’s lying 69th at the moment.

Sterne needs to make the top 50 to secure an automatic spot in the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from Thursday to next Sunday.

He started the day well, sinking his approach for an eagle two on the 346m par-four first. He birdied the par-three fourth and the par-five seventh before turning in 32.

Birdies on the par-five 10th and par-four 14th kept him within two shots of the leader, but then disaster struck on the next hole.

High-riding Fleetwood, who is looking for a third title here, after winning in 2017 and 2018, delivered a flawless round of 67 that also included an eagle.

This is what we practise for. These are the times of our lives and I’m enjoying it very much.

He birdied the final hole to reduce the deficit behind Rai. “I’ve been saying the whole time, I’m playing very good golf at the moment, and I’ve found myself in this position a lot throughout the summer, but I never take it for granted.

“This is what we practise for. These are the times of our lives and I’m enjoying it very much,” he was quoted as saying on the DP World Tour website.

Fleetwood, who in August lifted the FedExCup by winning the Tour Championship, said: “Just grateful for another opportunity to go out there and control what I can control.

“You know, hopefully I play well. If I don’t, [I’ll] dust myself off and go again.”

He was also part of the victorious European team at the Ryder Cup. “Very excited about the prospects. That last hole there, I looked at the leaderboard and saw Nacho had made birdie and I was like, ‘I need to make birdie to get into the last group’.”

Rai is looking for his first tour victory in five years.

Reuters