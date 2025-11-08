Bucs seize Carling cup final spot — thanks to Moremi’s strike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appolis of Orlando Pirates challenged by Lindokuhle Zikhali of Richards Bay during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup semifinal match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 08 November 2025.

There was never any doubt about the outcome of this semifinal match.

From the word go, Richards Bay were playing with fire as they gave Orlando Pirates — the most attacking team in the Premier Soccer League — the “Freedom of Moses Mabhida”.

By the time the home side changed course, it was too late.

Backed by the majority of supporters at this sold-out venue, the Buccaneers welcomed their “freedom”, as they dominated in chances created to end the first 45 minutes 1-0 up.

This was to be the outcome of the encounter, earning Pirates a place in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup for the first time since 2012.

The scoreline could have been worse for Bay if Pirates had taken all their chances, with their playmaker Sipho Mbule creating as many openings for the likes of Oswin Appollis, Tshephang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma in the first half.

Moremi finally capitalised on one of those early chances, breaking the deadlock three minutes before the break, his strike coming from the left side after he was fed an amazing through ball by central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

There was no way Bay’s backline could stop Moremi as he entered into the area with no one closing him before unleashing a ground shot to the far side of a hapless Ian Otieno, the Kenyan-born gloveman who had worked overtime to keep Bucs at bay (excuse the pun) up until then.

Unnecessary yellow cards

Bay always relied on the counter, hoping their veteran strikers Gabadhino Mhango and Knox Mutizwa would benefit. Instead, the two got entangled with the referee, Olani Kwinda, to earn two unnecessary yellow cards before the break.

This forced Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel to withdraw Mhango and introduce Lundi Mahala at the restart.

It wasn’t a bad move, as Bay immediately changed their tactics and started to put their visitors under pressure, forcing Bucs coach Abdselami Ouaddou to pull out Mbule for Relebohile Mofokeng, and Deano van Rooyen for Thabiso Lebitso, just before the hour mark.

Bay still struggled to break the Pirates backline and get decent shots at goal. In fact, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mbokazi ensured Bay did not even have a single shot to trouble their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Mutizwa did collide with Chaine trying to chase a through ball on the hour, but that was the only time Bay really came close to the Pirates area.

Mofokeng did inject some energy into the their attack, his combination with Appollis and Moremi constantly keeping the home side busy.

Lacking in spark

But, all in all, the second half lacked the spark it promised. Credit should be given to Bay’s technical bench for changing their plans, as Pirates were making mistakes in their own half when they were pressed high up the field.

“It was not to be today, we have to accept the defeat with grace,” said Gabriel after the match.

“We were pushing hard for the equaliser, and we did that right until the end. Pirates even employed delaying tactics, with their goalkeeper getting a yellow card for that.”

Winning this cup could be part of Ouaddou’s attempts to apologise to Bucs fans for being knocked out early in the Caf Champions League, a competition Bucs were expected to challenge after reaching the semifinals last season.

The only time Pirates won the Carling Knockout Cup was in the 2011-2012 campaign, beating the now defunct Bidvest Wits 3-1 in the final.

Today, Lamontville Golden Arrows will look to join Pirates in the final when they tackle Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium.