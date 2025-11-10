Possible Caf back door, another cup final, league form lift Ouaddou again at Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abdeslam Ouaddou took a deep breath before attempting to answer how his four months as head coach of Orlando Pirates have been. Did it turn out to be what he had imagined or something different?

That question came just a few minutes after Ouaddou had led the Buccaneers to a second domestic cup final with their 1-0 Carling Knockout semifinal win against Richards Bay FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. In his first month Ouaddou led Pirates to defend the MTN8, the trophy Bucs had won in the previous three seasons.

But that Ouaddou took his time to answer this question was due to the fact it hasn’t been a bed of roses. Pirates lost their first two matches in the Betway Premiership, which had everyone questioning his suitability early on. They recovered well but a shock exit in the play-off stages of the coveted Caf Champions League was another major setback. Bucs were semifinalists last season under Ouaddou’s hugely popular predecessor Jose Riveiro and, with good signings, were hoping for at least a repeat this campaign.

“I think it’s too soon to summarise my work here — I will be judged at the end of the season,” the Moroccan said.

“I think the ambition we have is to deliver a good performance in every game. It’s what we did today and three days ago [when they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-1 in the Betway Premiership to keep the pressure on leaders and eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns].

🏆 ℂ𝔸ℝ𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕂ℕ𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕆𝕌𝕋 🏆



🗣️ "𝙸𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚊𝚗 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚐𝚊𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚌𝚒𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎"



Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reacting to their win against Richards Bay!#SABCSportFootball #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/5wLUCIamqU — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 8, 2025

“The boys have been doing a great job since we started three to four months ago. But for me, if you ask me that question at the end of the season I will be able to answer. It’s too soon. Let’s stay humble and keep working.”

Ouaddou is spot on in saying he can only be judged at the end of the season because qualifying for these cup finals seem to paper over a few intriguing aspects, not least the loss to Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Saint-Eloi Lupopo to miss the Champions League group stages.

The defeat still hurts Ouaddou who, without even saying it, may still harbour hopes of re-entering the competition through a back door if the Confederation of African Football heeds Bucs’ appeal about the eligibility of Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa. Pirates claimed he should have been serving a suspension after his alleged unsporting behaviour while with the DRC’s Under-20 team that competed in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in May.

“For now we’re focusing on the league, focusing on the rest of the competition and we’re trying to give our best to win them,” Ouaddou said.

🏆 ℂ𝔸ℝ𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕂ℕ𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕆𝕌𝕋 🏆



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Tshepang Moremi gets an opener for Bucs!



𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐲 0⃣➖1⃣ 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc#SABCSportFootball #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/wkHLtdHmXB — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 8, 2025

“The lights are still green for the other competitions and you can be sure the players and staff will give 100% in everything to try to reach that target. But of course we cannot hide this disappointment because it was one of our targets. But let’s believe in our one star in the sky [the appeal] because we don’t know what will happen.”

Caf have not ruled on the matter and even though the draw for the group stages was done last Monday, it is not completely closed. “First thing is to confirm we are aware of this [appeal], these complaints, protests or whatever,” Caf spokesperson Lux September said after the draw.

“They’re being processed through the competent judicial structures of Caf, which we have to respect because they’re independent. Right now, as the administrative side, we’re dealing with the status quo as it is. If and when [that changes] we’ll be guided by what the judicial bodies do. When, how, what? — I don’t know. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

What Pirates can achieve ultimately this season, Ouaddou said, will be decided by his players and their consistency on the field.

“I think players own the project. It’s very important to create the right environment, [have] trust between the players and the staff and afterwards to come and speak about the tactics and what we want to implement on the pitch. I think since the beginning the guys have understood what the expectations are and you can see it.”

On whether Pirates are ready to lift a second trophy in four months in the Carling, Ouaddou said: “I usually say that in the final you don’t play it but you win it. The target is definitely to win that final.”