Blast from the past: Schultz takes South Africa’s first Test wicket on home soil in 22 years

1991 — South Africa’s cricketers win their first-ever official ODI, beating India by eight wickets in the third and final match in Delhi. Boosted by centuries from skipper Ravi Shastri (109) and Sanjay Manjrekar (105), as well as 53 by Kris Srikkanth, India posted 287/4 in 50 overs. None of the South Africans made triple figures, but Kepler Wessels (90), Peter Kirsten (86 not out) and Adrian Kuiper (63 not out) got the visitors home with 20 balls to spare. India won the series 2-1.

1992 — Brett Schultz takes South Africa’s first Test wicket on home soil in 22 years and eight months as he has India’s opener Ajay Jadeja (3) caught by Brian McMillan on the second day of the first Test in Durban. McMillan struck four runs later when he trapped Sanjay Manjrekar (0) leg before wicket. Meyrick Pringle was next. Allan Donald would get in on the action only the next day, as would spinner Omar Henry. The match ended in a draw.

1992 — The Springboks return to Twickenham for the first time in 23 years, but are soundly beaten 33-16 by England. The hosts ran in four tries while flanker Tiaan Strauss dotted down for South Africa. Bok captain Naas Botha kicked the conversion, two penalties and a drop goal.

1993 — Daryll Cullinan scores 70 as the Proteas, on 180/5, beat the West Indies by 41 runs in a Hero Cup match in Mumbai. Jonty Rhodes scored 40 and took five catches.

1998 — The Springboks beat Wales 28-20 in a match played at Wembley Stadium in London. South Africa won the try count 3-1, by scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and flanker Andre Venter as well as a penalty try.

1999 — The Proteas bowl out Zimbabwe for 141 to trounce them by an innings and 219 runs in a one-off Test in Harare.

2009 — Bafana Bafana play to a goalless draw against Japan at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

2010 — Morne Morkel finishes with 5/54 as South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 248 in the first Test in Dubai for a first-innings lead of 132.

2011 — Sunette Loubser takes 5/27 as the South African women bowl out Sri Lanka for 108 to win their World Cup qualifier in Fatullah by six runs. Opener Shandre Fritz scored 61.

2012 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 1-0 by Zambia in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at FNB Stadium. Orlando Pirates striker Collins Mbesuma scored the only goal of the match.

2014 — AB de Villiers scores 80 and David Miller 65, but the Proteas lose the first ODI against Australia in Perth by 32 runs. The home side posted 300/8, with Vernon Philander taking 4/45.

2016 — Quinton de Kock, resuming on 28, makes 104 as South Africa score 326 in the second Test in Hobart for a first-innings lead of 241 over Australia.

2017 — Bafana Bafana lose 1-2 to Senegal in their final World Cup qualifier at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar. Percy Tau scored the equaliser in the second half — after Themba Zwane’s missed penalty — but a late header by Kara Mbodji denied them the draw.

2018 — Shabnim Ismail takes 3/12, but the South African women are bowled out for 76 to lose this T20 World Cup contest against West Indies in Gros Islet by 31 runs.

2019 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 2-0 by Ghana in an African Cup of Nations qualifier at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

2020 — Sibulele Holweni and Gabriela Salgado score as Banyana Banyana beat Botswana 2-1 in Gqeberha to win their fourth consecutive Cosafa women’s championship crown and seventh overall. Botswana were playing their first final.

2021 — Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes are dashed as they lose 0-1 to Ghana in their final at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, with South African officials questioning poor decisions by officials, including a dubious penalty awarded to the home side.