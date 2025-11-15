A revitatilised Harmer finds solace in India, a decade later

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yesterday was just the kind of circumstance Simon Harmer envisioned when he — beer in hand — wobbled towards a tipsy Temba Bavuma at a pub in London, hours after South Africa’s victory in the World Test Championship, and told the Proteas captain he felt he still had something to offer at the Test level.

Harmer specifically had the two Tests against India in mind, hoping to correct a wrong from a decade ago, when he first toured the subcontinent.

In 2015, on pitches that offered just as much turn as the one at Eden Gardens has provided over the first two days, Harmer took 10 wickets in two Tests. By his own admission, he wasn’t good enough then for the international stage.

“I’ve always had the desire to compete at the highest level and always wanted to come back after the experience in 2015,” he said yesterday.

Harmer returned to India the following year and worked with Umesh Patwal — who has coached Nepal and worked in the IPL — in Mumbai. “I discovered a lot about spin bowling that I didn’t know,” he said.

“As a finger spinner, you need to evolve and add strings to your bow, and the character that I am, I’m always trying to push myself to [be] better. That’s the point in my career that gave me the ammunition to get better and become a decent spinner.”

India’s batters would arguably agree that Harmer is better than decent. He changed the trajectory of their innings with his dismissal of Washington Sundar an hour into yesterday’s play and finished with 4/30.

Where India would have been aiming for a lead of 100 runs, they had to settle for an advantage of just 30. Although the Proteas finished the second day with only three wickets in hand and an advantage of 63 runs, the nature of the surface, combined with how Harmer, in particular, is using it, means they still retain hope of an unlikely victory.

The key to his success was bringing the Indian batters forward, as was the case with the Sundar dismissal. “[As a spinner], you want to be testing batters on the front foot. If you allow them time to go back, it allows them to adjust and play the turn off the wicket.

“I wasn’t great before lunch; I probably missed [my length and was] a little bit short. You had to be fuller rather than shorter on that wicket.”

Batters on both sides have looked uncomfortable on a surface where balls have exploded. Others have kept low, and a few bounced up alarmingly. “From memory, the wickets in 2015 were probably worse,” Harmer said to laughter from local media.

”That pitch in Mohali [for the first Test] disintegrated on day one; Nagpur [for the second] was the same; it had craters. The ball [in Kolkata] has spun, but not every single ball has reacted badly.

“India wants to win the Test, and they want to play on wickets that suit them, so we have to find a way to beat them in their own conditions.”

Whether India would have wanted such extreme conditions is debatable. Last year they lost all three Tests to New Zealand, on pitches where batting was a lottery. They also missed their captain, Shubman Gill, yesterday when he halted his innings after picking up a neck spasm while playing the sweep shot.

Nevertheless, heading into what will be the last day of the Test, India is still on top, although Harmer said the Proteas still believe they can cause an upset. “There is still a lot of cricket to be played in this game, and I still have the belief we can put our best foot forward,” he said.

“The one thing this team has shown is that it fights when our backs are against the wall. We’ll try our best to find a way.”