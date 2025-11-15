CSA worried by delay in appointing 2027 World Cup tournament director

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trevor Manuel said the process of recruiting a Tournament Dirtector for the 2027 World Cup was "still underway."

There’s growing concern within Cricket South Africa (CSA) at the lack of urgency about the appointment of a tournament director for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

With less than two years to go until the first ball is bowled in that competition, the most important position that will oversee planning for the event remains vacant.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Trevor Manuel, offered a terse, one-line response when asked when the tournament director would be appointed: “The process of recruitment of the CEO is still underway.”

When Manuel and the rest of the high-powered LOC were revealed in August, filling the tournament director position was cited as critical. Cricket SA’s CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, joked at the time that the tournament director was needed “as soon as yesterday”.

More seriously, he said he hoped that by October the person would be appointed. “Finalising [appoinment of] the tournament director is quite key,” Moseki said in August.

Acting tournament director

CSA officials are understood to be panicking about how long the process is taking. To help fill the gap, CSA’s CFO, Tjaart van der Walt, has been seconded to the LOC to act as a tournament director.

CSA and the LOC last met in September, before CSA’s AGM, where it is understood the appointment of the tournament director was raised as a matter of urgency.

When he last addressed the issue at the LOC’s unveiling, Manuel said the committee had already met with placement agencies, and specifications for the position had been outlined. “We’re not going to [stand] around on ceremony (sic) on this one. We have to get this show moving,” he said.

Besides the former finance minister, the LOC contains a range of expertise, including former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, respected businessmen Herman Bosman and Stavros Nicolaou, and Adv Karrisha Pillay SC.

One of the committee’s roles is to create a bridge between the CSA and government, making sure the enormous logistical framework is in place to allow the event to run efficiently.

South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe will share hosting of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, which is expected to start in September/October 2027.

Venues upgraded

The CSA has already started upgrading venues, with new floodlights installed at Kingsmead, SuperSport Park, Newlands, and the Wanderers, which are the four major venues.

Redevelopment of dressing rooms, media facilities, and most importantly pitches was also set to be undertaken, and while CSA is managing affairs operationally around the venues, the tournament director has to ensure a marrying of those on-field matters with issues beyond the boundary.

There’s some frustration among some CSA officials at the lack of public awareness of the event, which will be the biggest sports occasion South Africa will have hosted since the 2010 football World Cup.

CSA wants that to change, particularly for the wider public outside of the cricket bubble.

Although ticketing, hospitality, and finalising fixtures will be led by the International Cricket Council, the absence of a point person in the form of a tournament director is likely to slow those processes.

While two years seems a long time, with South Africa hosting major Test series next summer — against Australia and England — organisers would like to use those matches as test events for some aspects like ticketing, moving crowds, and security measures.

An economic impact study commissioned by CSA when it bid for the tournament showed that hosting the tournament could contribute about R15bn to the GDP, and create direct and indirect 27,000 jobs.

Moseki said those numbers were “quite conservative” and, with proper planning and direction, could be more as preparation for the competition accelerates in the coming months.