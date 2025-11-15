Murray makes his mark as he coasts into contention in new rowing code

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murray Bales-Smith burst into 2028 Olympic medal contention as he finished in the top eight at the coastal rowing world championships in Türkiye last weekend.

The fledgling code — which the 29-year-old describes as rowing’s equivalent of T20 cricket — is on the roster for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and his performance gave South Africa its 19th top-eight result across all Games codes this year.

But there’s still much work to be done, with Bales-Smith estimating he needs to find at least six seconds. “I’m sure times are going to get even quicker,” said the rower who was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the eventual bronze medallist.

Coastal rowing takes place on a beach, with competitors sprinting over sand to their boats before rowing for 500m, a quarter of a traditional flat-water race.

They must negotiate three buoys on the way out, slaloming through the first two and then turning at the third. In the preliminary time trials, they turn 90 degrees and then row parallel to the beach before turning back to land at the third buoy of a second course.

Two courses

In the elimination rounds competitors go head to head on the two courses, except they turn 360 degrees on their third buoys and head straight for home, hopping out of the boat and sprinting up the beach to hit a buzzer.

Bales-Smith, whose efforts so far have been self-funded, has a few elements he can work on, like finessing his entry into the boat and the first 250m of the rowing.

I was pretty terrible at cricket. When I saw the sport of rowing, I was like, ‘this could be something for me’. I really didn’t like standing on a field all day and then getting bowled out first ball. — — Murray Bales-Smith, coastal rower

“I was a bit more cautious going out because if you are on the wrong side of a buoy you get disqualified. On the way back in I knew I could just pull as hard as I could.”

He was well behind at the halfway stage in the round of 16 against his Egyptian rival before overhauling him.

Another important element is the exit off the boat — at the African championships in East London in October he got out too early and found himself knee-deep in water.

Financial planner

Those advancing to the medal races have to pace themselves with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and deciders for gold and bronze being held within an hour.

Bales-Smith, an assistant coach at St Albans College in Pretoria, trains at the nearby Roodeplaat Dam, the base of the national flat-water squad of which he was once a member.

“Most of the work I can actually do up here. Most of it is rowing. I sprint on the fields on an athletics track,” said Bales-Smith, a financial planner in his spare time.

He’s keen to get a coastal boat to Pretoria — they are sturdier, heavier and easier to turn than single sculls.

Bales-Smith grew up in Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, taking up rowing after moving with his parents to Port Elizabeth.

Attractive summer sport

He arrived at Grey High in grade 8 and decided rowing seemed attractive as a summer sport option.

“I was pretty terrible at cricket. When I saw the sport of rowing, I was like ‘this could be something for me’. I really didn’t like standing on a field all day and then getting bowled out first ball.”

From there he went to Rhodes to study a B.Com. “That’s when my rowing really took off quite well. When I finally moved up to Joburg, I rowed for UJ for two years, and then I made it into the [national] team.”

But with lightweight classes being phased out of the Olympics, coastal rowing caught Bales-Smith’s eye.

“I also love surfing, and it was a mixture of the beach and surfing and the waves and rowing.”

He’s found his niche.