Blast from the past: Baby Jake Matlala becomes the first South African to win world titles at two weights

Jacob 'Baby Jake' Matlala scores one of the great upsets as he stops American Michael Carbajal to win the marginal IBA junior-flyweight title in Las Vegas.

1995 - Left wing Chester Williams scores two tries as the Springboks beat England 24-14 at Twickenham. Scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored South Africa’s third try.

1995 — Baby Jake Matlala becomes the first South African to win world titles at two weights when he lifts the WBO junior-flyweight crown after beating Scotsman Paul Weir on a technical decision in Glasgow. The fight went to scorecards prematurely after Weir suffered a cut caused by an accidental head butt. Matlala had previously held the WBO flyweight title.

2001 — Shaun Pollock ends with 5/40 as the Proteas bowl out India for 201 in the second Test at St George’s Park.

2006 - Flyhalf Butch James and winger Akona Ndungane score tries, but the Springboks blow a 21-13 lead to go down 21-23 to England at Twickenham. The win ended a seven-match losing streak for the hosts. Frans Steyn, playing at fullback, slotted his first drop goal for the Boks.

2007 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 89, scores 103 as South Africa are bowled out for 383 in the second and final Test against New Zealand at Centurion. Dale Steyn then took 6/49 — for his second straight 10-wicket haul — as the Proteas bowled out the Kiwis for 136 to win by an innings and 59 runs and take the series 2-0.

2009 — Bafana Bafana are held to a goalless draw by Jamaica in a friend at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

2011 — Shabnim Ismail takes 6/10 and Moseline Daniels 4/25 as the South African women bowl out Netherlands for 36 to win their World Cup qualifier in Savar by 233 runs. That remains the largest margin of victory by the Protea ladies, as well as the lowest total for which they have dismissed an opposing team. Captain Mignon du Preez scored 65 and Cri-Zelda Brits 63.

2014 — Captain Mignon du Preez becomes the first South African woman to score a Test century abroad, making 102 in a one-off Test against India at Mysore. Resuming on 18, she faced 253 balls with Trisha Chetty adding 56 as the women’s team made 234 in response to the home side’s 400/6 declared.

2015 — The second Test between the Proteas and India in Bengaluru ends in a draw after four days are lost to bad weather, with the hosts leading the series 1-0.

2016 — Sune Luus scores 52 to lift the South African women to 226/5, but it’s not enough as they lose the first ODI against Australia in Canberra by two wickets with one delivery remaining. Luus took 3/52.

2017 — In a fairytale ending, Durban-based Hayley Nixon wins the ICF canoe ocean racing world championships in Hong Kong in 1 hr 55 min 25 sec, ahead of compatriot Michelle Burn 1:55:41. Nixon, 34 at the time, was a late-comer to paddling, having switched over from rowing after failing to make the South African Olympic team in 2012. She first focused on flat water distance racing, making the top 10 in the women’s K2 at the canoe world marathon championships in 2014 and 2015. She turned to surf ski in 2016 and the next year was a world champion. Hank McGregor, South Africa’s multiple world marathon champion, finished second in the men’s race the following day. Countrymen Hank McGregor and Jasper Mocke finished second and third in the men’s race.

2017 - The Springboks hold on to edge France 18-17 at the Stade de France in Paris. Jesse Kriel and Dillyn Leyds scored tries, with flyhalf Handre Pollard converting one and kicking two penalties.

2018 — Substitute Thembi Kgatlana scores five minutes from the end to give Banyana Banyana a 1-0 win over defending champions Nigeria in their opening group match of the African Women’s Championship in Cape Coast‚ Ghana. It was the second time the South African women had beaten the West African side.

2018 — Marizanne Kapp scores 25 as the South African women total 109/9 on their way to beating Bangladesh by 30 runs in a T20 World Cup match in Gros Islet.

2022 — Kurt-Lee Arendse scores two tries as the Springboks thump Italy 63-21 in a tour match in Genova.

2023 — Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau score as Bafana Bafana beat Benin 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium.