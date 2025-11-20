Blast from the past: Parker scores winning goal in Bafana’s defeat of Spain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African goal scorer Bernard Parker takes on the Spanish defence during the international friendly at FNB Stadium in 2013.

1971 — Unknown surfer Gavin Rudolph wins the Smirnoff Pro-Am at North Shore in Hawaii, regarded as the sport’s world championship. Just 18 at the time, Rudolph said his victory was aided by second-placed Bill Hamilton agreeing to him catching a wave that went big and allowed him to score well. Rudolph won $2,500 for his efforts, the biggest purse the sport had seen at the time.

1995 — Shaun Pollock’s debut Test against England at Centurion ends in a draw after three days are lost to bad weather.

2001 — The second and final Test against India at St George’s Park ends in a draw with South Africa winning the series 1-0.

2004 - Bryan Habana scores South Africa’s only try from the bench as the Springboks go down 16-32 to England at Twickenham. The hosts scored two tries.

2007 — Teko Modise scores a first-half brace, including a penalty, as Bafana Bafana beat Canada 2-0 in a friendly at the Absa stadium in Durban.

2008 — Captain Graeme Smith scores 157 and Hashim Amla 112 as the Proteas make 441 en route to winning the first Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein by an innings and 129 runs.

2009 — Moruti Mthalane lifts the vacant IBF flyweight title when he outpoints Julio Cesar Miranda of Mexico at the Wembley indoor arena in Johannesburg. Mthalane had lost his first shot at the same crown the previous year after suffering a cut against Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire of the Philippines in Las Vegas. His triumph made him the first South African boxer to win the IBF mantle in this weight division after failed attempts by Baby Jake Matlala in 1991 and Mzukisi Sikali in 2005.

2010 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 120 and Jacques Kallis 105 on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

2010 - Willem Alberts scores the only try of the match against Scotland at Murrayfield, but it’s not enough as the Springboks lose 17-21. Flyhalf Dan Parks nailed six penalties and a drop for the hosts.

2011 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 89, scores 105 as South Africa are bowled out for 339, leaving Australia 310 runs to win the second Test at the Wanderers.

2013 — Bernard Parker scores in the 56th minute as Bafana Bafana down world champions Spain 1-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium.

2013 — The Proteas beat Pakistan by four runs in the rain-shortened first T20 at the Wanderers. Quinton de Kock scored 43 off 33 balls in the South African knock of 153/7, but the target was revised to 65 off nine overs and one delivery.

2016 — Suné Luus scores 60 as the South African women, chasing a revised target of 185 off 31 overs and two balls, lose the second ODI against Australia in Canberra by 65 runs.

2018 — Percy Tau scores in optional time to snatch a 1-1 draw for Bafana Bafana against Paraguay in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

2022 — Zakhele Lepasa scores as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Angola in a friendly at Mbombela Stadium.