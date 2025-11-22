Downs beat Lupopo but lack killer instinct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match against Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 22 November 2025.

This is one of those matches where the scoreline is not a true reflection of a performance because Mamelodi Sundowns played with little substance and style for most parts.

They found the way in the end, but the harsh reality is that they must improve significantly if they are to scale the Champions League heights over the coming months.

On an important Champions League afternoon, Downs got their knockout stages campaign off to a winning start at home, but they were frustrating, with the lack of fluidity and conviction.

The Brazilians pulled off this important 3-1 home win over Saint-Éloi Lupopo through a brace by Nuno Santos and one from Marcelo Allende, but they lacked cohesion and the killer instinct.

If they were ruthless and cohesive, they would have won by an avalanche of goals.

Under coaches Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena, Masandawana put their feet on the necks of opposition teams, but that domineering spirit has somewhat disappeared under Miguel Cardoso.

Tougher exams ahead

This win has moved Sundowns to the top of Group C, ahead of second-placed Al Hilal of Sudan, who beat Mokwena’s MC Alger on Friday, but there are going to be tougher examinations ahead.

Downs took an early fifth-minute lead through Santos but they did not use that opportunity to put Lupopo under tremendous pressure. It was only in the second half where they turned it on with two more goals.

There was a strong statement of intent from Cardoso as he picked his best possible starting line-up that included five Bafana Bafana regulars — Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners — but this was not their best performance.

There was still quality elsewhere, though, with Santos, Keanu Cupido, Grant Kekana, Miguel Reisinho, Marcelo Allende, and Tashreeq Matthews completing the team.

Of interest was that keeper Denis Onyango was not fit after he sustained an injury on national duty with Uganda against Morocco on Tuesday, and attacker Arthur Sales was left on the bench.

Striker Peter Shalulile and inspirational captain Themba Zwane, who is running out of time to prove his match fitness for Afcon, were not in the match-day squad.

Serving suspensions

For the visitors, they came into this match weakened after inspirational and colourful defender Dieumerci Mukoko and coach Guy Bukasa, who are serving their suspensions.

Mukoko started the two-match suspension for his part in some of the ugly scenes in Soweto when they knocked out Orlando Pirates in the final preliminary stage last month.

Bukasa’s position on the bench was taken by his assistant Salmi Yassine.

Lupopo came into this match with some reputation after they knocked Pirates out on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate score last month, but they found the going tough at Loftus.

Sundowns took the lead in the fifth minute when Miguel Reisinho delivered a pass to Santos to beat Lupopo goalkeeper Simon Medjo Omossola for a goal that was made in Portugal.

Putting pressure

Downs continued to put pressure on Lupopo but wasted a good opportunity to increase their lead when Matthews ballooned the ball over the crossbar from a good position.

After 19 minutes, Rayners had his hands on his head after his shot went agonisingly wide of the upright after they once again breached the Lupopo defence.

Just before the half-hour mark, the same move that led to the opening goal played out again, with Reisinho delivering the ball to Santos, whose header bounced off the crossbar.

Lupopo equalised after 44 minutes when Ramos Wanet beat Mudau and Williams at the near post after he connected with a pass from Lumande Twite but Allende and Santos finished off the game later to secure this important home win.