BBK UNPLUGGED | Thidiela’s Khoza rant a disingenuous diatribe

Irvin Khoza’s reputation as the strongman of South African football precedes him. Like any leader, he not only has supporters but detractors too.

Supporters of Orlando Pirates, whom Khoza fondly refers to as his club’s spiritual owners, occupy the former category. They believe their beloved club would have gone with the wind had Khoza not heeded Kaizer Motaung’s call to return from hibernation and save the outfit from tumultuous times that threatened to send it to oblivion.

Fellow club owners credit the Iron Duke’s acumen for driving a strong bargain that lifted the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from a pedestrian organisation to a thriving multibillion-rand business.

David Thidiela has cast himself in the latter category, as the Black Leopards chairman delivered a disgruntled strike, dismissing the PSL chairman as a dictator.

His outburst has brought to the fore a real-life David versus Goliath scenario. But unlike in the biblical story, where David used his sling to fell Goliath, the giant Philistine who visited terror on the Israel army, Thidiela used his mouth to rattle a verbal salvo against Khoza, saying Khoza was more powerful than Nelson Mandela.

In a Radio 2000 interview, part of what grates Thidiela’s pancreas is rule 35.2 of the National Soccer League handbook. The rule, which applies in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), where Thidiela’s Leopards campaign, states that “a minimum of five players who are both U23 and eligible to represent South Africa must be included on the team sheet for every match; a minimum of two of these U23 players must always be on the field of play during the match”.

Thidiela’s motion for this regulation to be scrapped was defeated in a board of governors (BoG) gathering, an outcome that got the goat of the erstwhile head of PSL security going, to a point of blowing his gasket. The rule, he charged, cripples clubs campaigning in the MFC.

If directing a tirade was intended to stir a hornet’s nest, the attempt fell flat at achieving the desired effect. It is difficult to dismiss those who say his cry came across as convoluted poppycock from a disgruntled dissident. Or a desperate disparagement even.

Memory recalls that this is the same Thidiela who served for years alongside Khoza in the PSL executive committee.

The history books reveal that he was one of the eight members of the committee elected for a four-year term in November 2016, after the BoG introduced Rule 35.2 in August of that year.

Thidiela can do with some introspection. His Leopards were crippled by relegation from the Betway Premiership to the MFC. The Limpopo club was further crippled when the axe also befell them in MFC. To avoid a slump to the lower-tier ABC Motsepe division, Leopards bought the status of All Stars FC.

Mandela-esque power

If he was never in favour of the rule and his bonnet buzzes because of other pressing concerns, Thidiela must win the hearts and the minds of those who keep returning Khoza to this position that wields Mandela-esque power.

Leadership is also a contested terrain. Decent leaders give room for dissent. They allow space for those who hold a different opinion to express themselves.

But when the advocates for change take potshots in a public gallery, when they have the option to persuade the constituency to see their point of view, their efforts denigrate to a disingenuous diatribe that does little to enrich any organisation.

As per Thidiela’s dictate, Khoza’s “dictatorship” has benefited the PSL. When GladAfrica pulled the plug on its three-season sponsorship of the National First Division, Khoza’s quick call to Motsepe spared the second tier of professional football from operating without a sponsor.

When it emerged that DStv had opted to end its ties as the PSL title sponsor, one year shy of the five-year deal’s end, Khoza announced Betway as the new headline partner of the elite league.

While the model of our league causes consternation, it has not stopped corporate South Africa from investing in the PSL product.

