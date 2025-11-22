No 3 stumps the Proteas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs scored 49 on the opening day of the second Test against India yesterday.

Tristan Stubbs missed an opportunity yesterday to build a strong case for why he should be cemented at No 3 in the Proteas Test side.

On a day the South Africans hope they don’t come to regret, Stubbs was one of six players to score at least 20 — but then blew the chance to make more substantial contributions.

In that regard Stubbs’ disappointment is two-fold; on the one hand there’s the match situation, with South Africa not taking advantage after skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss on a good pitch, and then there are his own personal career aspirations.

“I prefer batting at No 3,” he said after scoring 49 yesterday. His record reflects as much: an average of 43.80 in that position, that includes a hundred and two half-centuries.

How Easily Tristan Stubbs Played this shot 🥵pic.twitter.com/naYPSNa4Eh — Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) November 22, 2025

But Stubbs has never been allowed to settle into that spot, and has moved between No 4 and No 5 in the batting order, where his record is not as stellar.

A combined average of 17.25 when batting in those two positions illustrates a player who’s struggling to adapt, something Stubbs acknowledged yesterday. “It’s not the easiest moving around. But whatever the coach asks, I’m just happy to be in the team,” he said.

Stubbs earned his initial Proteas call-up on the basis of his limited-overs batting, and after making his debut at No 6 on a horrendous pitch at Newlands against India last year, Shukri Conrad offered him the chance to bat at No 3 in the West Indies.

It actually fitted with Stubbs’ nature as a batter. He has described himself as being a “nudger and nurdler” in his formative years, and only took on a big-hitting role at his province, the Eastern Province Warriors, when he first earned a call-up to their T20 side.

That meant he had to go back to working on his defence when he was made the Proteas’ No 3. “I find at No 3 you can be a little bit more defensive, whereas at five and six, you have to come in and take the game on more.”

That clarity in terms of approach has meant the adjustments Stubbs has made have been more mental than technical, including “tightening the game plan, especially if it is doing a bit up front and you rein in your scoring options”.

But occupying different positions appears to have affected Stubbs’ overall confidence, and this year he has struggled to make an impression across all three formats. He’s scored more ducks (three) than fifties (two) in seven ODIs this year.

“It’s not easy being a three format player,” Conrad said on Friday after omitting Stubbs from the ODI squad that will face India next week. “Sometimes because the one follows the other, when your form is not great in one it can affect the other [formats].”

Before yesterday, Stubbs had batted at No 3 in one Test this year, scoring 76 in the first innings against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The rest of the time Wiaan Mulder has occupied that slot after Conrad first gave him the role in Durban last year — where it was done to manage a fractured finger in the second innings — followed by the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

With Stubbs rested for the Proteas tour to Zimbabwe, Mulder found success at No 3, scoring a century in the first Test in Bulawayo, and then a new South Africa record of 367 not out in the second Test.

But then, when Mulder was dropped for the Rawalpindi Test and Stubbs restored to that spot, it was explained as being a “horses for courses policy” by Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince.

Which is why innings like yesterday’s are so important to Stubbs. Like the rest of the Proteas batting order, he knew they’d missed a major chance to gain control of a Test, where victory would end a 25-year wait for South Africa to win a Test series in India.

A three-figure score would have made it harder for Conrad to justify his changeable strategy with what has historically been viewed as the most important position in a Test team’s batting order.

Besides Stubbs’s 49 — where he actually found the right tempo for his innings — Bavuma made 41, Aiden Markram 38, Ryan Rickelton 35, and Tony de Zorzi scored 28.

On a surface lacking the volatility of last week’s Eden Gardens pitch, at least one of those players had to make a hundred. “This is definitely a better wicket for batting. You can bat time,” said Stubbs.

That will create concerns for the Proteas, certainly today, when the pitch is still expected to be good for batting. They have included a third spin option in Senuran Muthusamy in the line-up — although they want him to continue batting for longer — in the hopes the surface will start turning from day three.