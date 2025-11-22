Malajika on march to WBC title as promoter pushes into digital age

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nivi Grogor and Rodney Berman have big plans for Golden Gloves, South Africa's oldest promotional outfit.

Ricardo Malajika takes another step towards fighting for a mainstream world title when he defends his marginal IBO junior-bantamweight belt at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old, who faces world-ranked Filipino Vince Paras, is at the forefront of a stable that veteran promoter Rodney Berman describes as one of his most talented.

Behind the scenes, his Golden Gloves outfit is negotiating the digital space through the efforts of director Nivi Grogor.

“She can take it to a different level,” said Berman, who began promoting in 1977, when telex was used to communicate internationally.

Grogor studied for an LLB and wound her way through the corporate sector before settling in IT and co-founding a streaming company, iME.

Ricardo Malajika after beating Jackson Chauke in their IBO flyweight title fight earlier this year. (James Gradidge/Gallo Images)

Focusing on streaming

Her introduction into the business side of boxing started as a sponsor of a fighter. “I’m focusing on streaming, going international, and finding partners that complement our business,” said Grogor.

Her company streamed the 2024 Comrades. “The traction on the Comrades was amazing … those were thousands of people buying the Comrades and I want to get Golden Gloves boxing to those numbers — the thousands, and then obviously tens of thousands.”

The plan is to push into Britain as well as East Asia.

She employed musician Lloyd Cele to compose a theme song for Golden Gloves, which will be performed for the first time during Saturday’s tournament.

But Golden Gloves still needs good talent, and 82-year-old Berman is happy with his crop of fighters.

“I think the stable that I’ve got now, collectively, is one of the best I’ve ever had. There’s [Siyakholwa] Kuse. There’s Beaven Sibanda, there are the Malajika brothers, and there’s Sanele ‘V16’ Sogcwayi.”

Best African fighter

That’s a bold statement for a promoter who at one stage had Vuyani Bungu, Mbulelo Botile, and Phillip Holiday holding mainstream world titles, with the likes of Corrie Sanders, Dingaan Thobela and Baby Jake Matlala in the wings.

“Ricardo Malajika, I think he’s possibly pound for pound the best African fighter on the continent.”

Berman had intended to steer Malajika towards the IBF title, but with WBC and WBO champion Jessie “Bam” Rodriguez chasing down that belt, he believes the WBC could offer a quicker route.

“I’m pretty sure it will happen,” he said, adding he’s working to get Kuse a rematch against Melvin Jerusalem for the WBC strawweight title.

For now, the focus is on Malajika.

The tournament will be screened live on DStv channel 210 from 7pm.