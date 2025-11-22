Cobolli fires Italy to Davis Cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italian Flavio Cobolli celebrates winning their semi-final after he wins his singles match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs 2025 Davis Cup semi-final in Bologna, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Hosts Italy closed in on a third successive Davis Cup title as Flavio Cobolli saved seven match points to beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in a thriller and seal a 2-0 semi-final victory.

The 23-year-old Cobolli, roared on by frenzied home support inside the SuperTennis Arena on Friday, clawed his way to a 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(15) victory, with the third-set tiebreak one of the best ever seen in the competition’s rich history.

Both players produced some spellbinding tennis in a series of punishing rallies in the 32-point breaker, with the aggressive ball striking of Bergs looking as though it would send the tie to the deciding doubles.

But Cobolli, who also failed to convert his first six match points, would not be denied and eventually fired down an unreturnable serve to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

“In the five years I’ve been captain, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Italy captain Filippo Volandri.

“This match was incredible; in the end, it was 5% tactics and 95% heart.”

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini powered past Raphael Collignon 6-3 6-4 to put Italy in front.

It was Berrettini’s eighth successive match win in the competition after he won all six he played last year, including doubles, as Italy retained the title by beating the Netherlands in the final.

Italy will try to complete the “three-peat” in today’s final against either Germany or Spain who faced off yesterday.

Should they prevail, they would become the first nation to win three successive titles since the Challenge Round was abolished after the 1971 event.

Cobolli, who was a regular in the 2023 title-winning side, is playing as Italy’s No 1 in the absence of world No 2 Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti and has risen to the challenge in magnificent fashion.

After thrashing Filip Misolic on Wednesday to seal Italy’s comfortable quarterfinal win over Austria, he was pushed much harder by the 43rd-ranked Bergs, who battled back from a slow start to stretch Cobolli to the limit.

“It’s really tough to say something about this match. I played for all of my team, my family, and it’s one of the best days of my life,” said Cobolli.

Italy, who are on a 12-tie winning streak, are the first nation to reach three successive Davis Cup finals since Australia in 2001, although Australia lost two of those.

Reuters