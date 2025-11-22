France to face Brazil in March World Cup friendly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

France will warm up for next year’s World Cup by meeting Brazil and Colombia in two friendly internationals in the US next March, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo has announced.

Les Bleus will face Colombia in Florida and Brazil in Boston during the international window between March 23 and 31, around three months before the World Cup finals are staged in Canada, Mexico and the US from June 11 to July 19.

“Nothing has been signed yet, but things are well on track for us to be able to breathe American air in March with two prestigious opponents. I think it’s the right opportunity, since the World Cup will be held there,” Diallo told a select group of reporters.

“Brazil is seeded, so we’re sure we won’t face them in the group stage. Colombia could be an opponent, so we’ll have to see what Didier Deschamps says. While we wait for the draw, we’re making good progress.”

France will be seeded for the World Cup draw to be held in Washington DC on December 5, while Colombia will be in Pot 2.

In addition to the March fixtures, Diallo confirmed that the two-time world champions will play two other friendlies in June. He hopes they will take place on home soil so Deschamps, France’s longest-serving national team coach, has the opportunity to bid farewell to the French public, as he will be stepping down following the World Cup.

Reuters