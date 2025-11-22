Gerda, Irvette ready to resume rivalry at Soweto Marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gerda Steyn and Irvette van Zyl after the incredible 2022 Two Oceans Marathon where they both ran inside Frith van der Merwe's best time from 1989.

One of South Africa’s greatest women’s road-running rivalries resumes at the Soweto Marathon on Saturday, but this time four-time champion Irvette van Zyl will start with the advantage over Gerda Steyn.

Van Zyl, who is bidding to win her fifth crown and even improve on her own 2hr 33min 43sec record from 2018, has valuable experience on this 42.2km course, where grit and strategy matter more than sheer pace.

Steyn, the winner of four Comrades and six Two Oceans titles, is making her debut.

“I’m excited to face Gerda,” said Van Zyl.

“I’m going to fight hard [so] that I don’t come second,” she added with a laugh.

Twice Van Zyl has finished second behind Steyn at the Two Oceans. In 2022 she was caught with 3km to go as both of them ran inside the best time set by Frith van der Merwe in 1989.

In 2024 Steyn moved ahead of Van Zyl on Chapman’s Peak.

“Soweto is one of my ultimate races. How she [Steyn] feels about Comrades and Two Oceans, I feel about Soweto. I will fight for it until I can’t anymore because it’s just special to me.

“It’s one race that it will take a lot to take it away from me. I will really run until my legs fall off, literally,” added Van Zyl, who has a marathon personal best of 2:26:11, although she’s aiming to do a fast race abroad early next year to lower that.

Steyn has covered the distance in 2:24:03, which was the South African record until Glenrose Xaba broke that just more than a year ago.

Soweto, however, sneers at speedsters.

“I really like that the first half is anyone’s game, and then from 25km, when we go up Vilakazi Street [Orlando West], it changes into a whole different race,” said Van Zyl, 38.

“That’s what I like about the race. It’s not usually the fastest athlete that wins, but it’s the athlete that can tough it out on the day. You have to vasbyt. You never know until you cross the finish line if you ran well or not,” added the mother of two.

“I can run in dry heat. That’s usually why [in] the second half the athletes really struggle, where I flourish, because the route is really hard in the second half and you’ve got the heat.”

She is eager to see the strategy Steyn will employ. “She usually runs with confidence and front-runs it. Or is she gonna maybe sit it out and see how the race plays out?”

Steyn, who decided to enter Soweto only after the Cape Town Marathon was cancelled last month, adapted her training to factor in the climbs. “I want to compete for the top spot… I have to play to my strengths, but with the experience of the other runners that are going to be in the race, it will also be a thing of seeing how the race dynamics go and seeing how the racing strategy goes.

“I want to conserve my energy for the second half, which I know is very tough. I know there’s a lot of climbing, so I want to make sure that I can finish really well and strong,” said 35-year-old Steyn, who lists the Comrades Up Run as her favourite race.

Van Zyl said her fondness for the Soweto Marathon was about more than her successes. “It’s just the vibe of it. The people motivating you on the day, coming out in their pyjamas. When we had hot weather, they hose you down. You get a lot of children and ladies that run with you for bits, as well as those that scream at you a bit.”

Van Zyl and Steyn both run for the Hollywood Athletics Club, but Van Zyl pointed out there was no shortage of strong contenders from other teams.

The race will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 from 4.30am.