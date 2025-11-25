Blast from the past: Donald and Pollock destroy England at Wanderers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Allan Donald bowls Michael Atherton out for a duck in the first Test against England at the Wanderers in 1999.

1999 — Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock destroy England’s top-order on the first morning of the first Test at the Wanderers. They took four wickets inside the first three overs, with Donald taking three, to reduce the tourists to 2/4. Donald took 6/53 and Pollock 4/16 to dismiss the tourists for 122.

2005 — Captain Graeme Smith hits an unbeaten 134 off 124 balls to lead the Proteas to a 10-wicket win over India in the fourth ODI in Kolkata. Shaun Pollock and Andrew Hall took three wickets each, bundling India out for 188. South Africa led the five-match series 2-1. The third match was abandoned.

2006 — Flyhalf Andre Pretorius kicks four drop goals as the Springboks beat England 25-14 at Twickenham to avenge defeat a week earlier. Both teams scored one try each, with prop CJ van der Linde going over for South Africa. But Pretorius made the difference with his boot, also adding the conversion and two penalties.

2007 — AB de Villiers scores 87 as the Proteas edge New Zealand by two wickets in the first ODI at Kingsmead in Durban. But reaching the 249-run target came down to the final over where tail-ender Andre Nel, needing nine runs off the final three deliveries, struck Mark Gillespie for two consecutive fours then a single.

2017 — The Springboks run in five tries to brush aside Italy 35-6 in Padova. Prop Steven Kitshoff, flank Francois Louw, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, lock Franco Mostert and centre Francois Venter scored tries. Warrick Gelant made his debut from the bench that day.