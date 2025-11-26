Blast from the past: Doctor and Marks combine to help Bafana beat Ghana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Doctor Khumalo in action for Bafana Bafana against Ghana at Loftus Versfeld in 1994.

1971 — About 8,000 spectators flock to Green Point stadium for the opening day of the first-ever mixed-race athletics meet, featuring local and international competitors. The meet had originally been scheduled for Pretoria, but it was felt that the administrative capital was not ready for so-called multiracial sport. The first local athlete of colour to take on white rivals was Julius Kesebilwe, the 400m hurdles champion, though he finished last in his heat.

1992 — Jonty Rhodes and Brian McMillan rescue the South African cricket team after a dramatic early collapse on the first day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers. The hosts lost their first four wickets for 26 runs and Rhodes and McMillan came together at 73/5. Rhodes made 91 and McMillan 98 to steer the hosts to 292. The match ended in a draw.

1994 — The South African soccer team beat Ghana 2-1 in a Simba Cup four-nations match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Marks Maponyane scored in the first half and Doctor Khumalo converted a penalty in the second half.

1994 — The Springboks complete an abbreviated end-of-year tour unbeaten as they down Wales 20-12 in Cardiff. Fullback Andre Joubert, eighthman Rudolf Straeuli and left wing Chester Williams scored tries, with flyhalf Hennie le Roux adding one conversion and a penalty.

1995 — Shaun Bartlett scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe 2-0 to win the four-nations Simba Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

1999 — Daryll Cullinan scores 108 on the second day of the second Test against England at the Wanderers.

2000 — The Springboks beat Wales 23-13 at the Millennium Stadium, with right wing Breyton Paulse and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scoring tries.

2005 — South Africa are beaten 26-20 by France at Stade de France, with lock Bakkies Botha and centre Jaque Fourie dotting down. The hosts scored three tries.

2011 — Shandre Fritz scores 68 to lift the South African women to 192, but it’s not enough as they lose the third-place play-off of the World Cup qualifying tournament against Sri Lanka in Fatullah by three wickets with two balls remaining.

2012 — Faf du Plessis, resuming on 19, scores a match-saving 110 not out in Adelaide as the Proteas salvage a draw in the second Test against Australia. Needing 430 runs to win, they reached stumps on the final day on 248/8.

2006 — Justin Kemp scores an unbeaten 100 from 89 balls and Andrew Hall 56 to help the Proteas recover from 136/7 to 274/7 in the third ODI against India at Newlands. Hall took three wickets and Shaun Pollock four as South Africa bowled out the visitors for 168 to win by 106 runs and lead the five-match series 2-0.

2014 — Chloe Tryon top-scores with an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls to lift the South African women to 186/8, but it’s not enough as they lose the second ODI against India in Bengaluru by six wickets.

2015 — Imran Tahir takes 5/38 as South Africa bowl out India for 173 in the third Test in Nagpur. Twenty wickets fell on the day with the Proteas being dismissed earlier in their first innings for 79.

2016 — The Springboks lose to Wales 13-27 at Millennium Stadium, being outscored two tries to one. Flank Uzair Cassiem scored South Africa’s only try. The home team’s fullback, Leigh Halfpenny, kicked five penalties.

2022 — The Springboks finish their end-of-year tour on a winning note, beating England 27-13 at Twickenham. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth scored for the visitors.