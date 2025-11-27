Proteas’ critics can shut up after this latest historic triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Temba Bavuma has led the Proteas to World Test Championship voctory and now an historic first series win in India in 25 years.

Moments after Kagiso Rabada had struck the winning runs that sealed South Africa’s place in the 2025 World Test Championship final, the achievement was being questioned by many outside the country.

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann led the charge last December, saying: “South Africa wouldn’t beat any of the top three teams.” Never mind that South Africa was the top team in the ICC Test rankings, but to Lehmann their achievement was lessened because they hadn’t had to beat India, England or Australia on the way to qualifying. They did draw a home series with India, but that was ignored by South Africa’s naysayers.

Then after the Proteas beat Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s the whispers continued about not being entirely deserving because they’d only done so in a one-off contest. The 2027 WTC cycle would show the real worth of this South African team as it included series, albeit short two-match ones, in Pakistan and India, the critics noted.

Well, in those four Tests,South Africa has a 3/1 win/loss record and on Wednesday won a series in India for the first time in 25 years.

A moment 25 years in the making 🇿🇦📚



The Proteas Men win a Test series in India for the first time since 2000 🔥#SSCricket | #INDvSA | #WTC27 pic.twitter.com/tSBMJAKmUn — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 26, 2025

“For this group of gentlemen, it’s an incredible achievement and answers some questions that were posed to us as a group,” said Temba Bavuma.

The South African captain has played out his career being undermined. In this series his height was mocked by some Indian players. But Bavuma and his team stand tall after claiming one of the great achievements in cricket.

Wednesday was only the fourth series India had lost at home since South Africa had previously won there in 2000.

As with the World Test Championship it was a triumph based on the strong team ethos that runs through the change room.

“Within the team we have a lot of leaders,” said Bavuma.

6/37 for Simon Harmer ⭐



The best innings figures by a South African spinner in Indian conditions 🇿🇦🔝#SSCricket | #INDvSA | #WTC27 pic.twitter.com/WTkXke2Vsd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 26, 2025

“It’s [about] understanding where certain guys add value and allowing them to flourish within that space. On the field I have Keshav, Aiden, KG, the guys with whom I bounce tactical ideas around.

“Within the team it’s about making sure we are moving in a certain direction as a unit and I set that vision clearly. But there are other guys who help me to make sure we are all on the same page.”

It has allowed the Proteas to get the best out of individuals who may otherwise be unheralded. Lungi Ngidi copped a lot of criticism for his first innings bowling in the World Test Championship final and then bounced back to turn the match on its head in the second.

Senuran Muthusamy is another example of a player who is not a regular starter producing remarkable performances in the past five months, while Tony de Zorzi, has bounced back from poor showings in Zimbabwe, to deliver valuable contributions in Pakistan and India and done so well, he’s now part of the limited overs teams’ plans too.

Throughout the squad it’s hard to pin down a player who hasn’t made an impression and as Simon Harmer mentioned, as a unit the Proteas have other significant traits.

“It would have been very easy to believe after the first two days in Kolkata that we would have just accepted defeat,” he said.

More Test history for Temba 😤©️



He becomes the second South African Test captain to win a series in India ✅✅#SSCricket | #INDvSA | #WTC27 pic.twitter.com/HWZmbmaI1f — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 26, 2025

“The team we have, the resilience, [the way we keep] finding solutions, the brand of cricket we have played in India … Temba’s innings in the first Test, Marco’s and Sen’s in this Test … a bit more credit needs to go to how we played, especially after not winning a series here for 25 years. To have the belief, to be able to problem solve and find solutions in difficult conditions, is something we can be very proud of.”

It’s a real shame that they don’t get to play Test cricket again until September next year. Cricket SA in some regards had their hands tied, but a great opportunity has been lost in not having Bavuma’s team be celebrated at home this summer.

This year, South Africa have won seven of the eight Tests they’ve played, beating India, Australia and Pakistan. Individuals have set records ― Wiaan Mulder in Zimbabwe, Markram in Guwahati and Bavuma who as captain is still unbeaten after 12 Tests, winning 11 of those.

Of course, by next season, the whispering might begin again. South Africa face England and Australia in two three-match series where any slip-ups will likely cause questions about their status to be asked once more.

That would be churlish of course. Almost a year on from his disparaging note about South Africa’s WTC qualification, Lehmann was singing a different tune. “Great series win by South Africa away from home. Well bloody played,” he tweeted on Wednesday.