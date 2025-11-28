Blast from the past: Jansen mows down Sri Lanka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marco Jansen took a career-best 7/13 at Kingsmead as South Africa took control of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

1998 — The Springboks win a then record-equalling 17th consecutive Test as they beat Ireland 27-13 at Lansdowne Road to equal the then world record winning streak of New Zealand. Flankers Rassie Erasmus and Bob Skinstad and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scored tries for South Africa, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all three and adding two penalties. The victory matched the mark that had been held by New Zealand since 1969. It has since been raised to 18 by the All Blacks and England.

1999 — Shaun Pollock and Paul Adams mop up the tail as South Africa bowl out England for 260 to win the second Test at the Wanderers by an innings and 21 runs.

2004 — Jacques Kallis scores 103 not out on the opening day of the second and final Test against India at Eden Gardens. He was out for 121 the following day.

2005 — Jacques Kallis scores a patient 91 to lift South Africa to 221/6, but India win the fifth and final ODI in Mumbai by five wickets to draw the series 2-2.

2008 — The Proteas score three run-outs while dismissing Bangladesh for 131 to win the second and final Test at Centurion by an innings and 48 runs and with it the series 2-0.

2009 — Flanker Schalk Burger scores the only try of the match, but the Springboks go down 10-15 against Ireland at Croke Park. Irish flyhalf Johnny Sexton kicked five penalties.

2009 — An unlucky Ali Funeka misses out on the IBF lightweight title when his challenge against Joan Guzman of the Dominican Republic in Quebec City, Canada, is declared a majority draw. Two judges scored it even, but the third had the East London boxer winning by four points.

2014 — Nadine Moodley scores 54 to help the South African women, needing 181 to win, beat India by four wickets in the third and final ODI in Bengaluru to take the series 2-1.

2024 — Marco Jansen takes 7/13 as the Proteas bowl out Sri Lanka for 42 in the first Test in Durban for a first innings lead of 149.