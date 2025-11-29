Confed Cup: Zamalek gift Chiefs last-gasp goal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Juan Bezzera of Zamalek SC is challenged by Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during their Caf Confederation Cup match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Talk about saving your best for last.

When the clock ticked past 95 minutes at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Chiefs were staring at a deflating second successive defeat in the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

But Dillan Solomons came to the rescue deep in injury time when he delivered a speculative shot into the danger area, and it was fumbled by Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy into his own net to make it 1-1.

Solomons’s last-gasp goal, which cancelled the third minute opener by Seifeddine Jaziri, breathed life into Amakhosi’s campaign as they have registered their first point of the tournament.

With this hard-fought share of the spoils, Amakhosi are now in third spot in Group D, and they will be motivated when they visit bottom-of-the-standings Zesco United of Zambia in the new year.

Chiefs still have a lot of work to do because Egyptian sides Al Masry and Zamalek have six and four points, respectively, and have put themselves in good positions to progress to the knockout stages.

Zamalek opened the scoring after just three minutes, but it was a goal that should have been better defended, as Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was punished for coming out of his line.

He failed to connect with the ball and was not bailed out by his defence, which could not clear the danger, allowing attacker Seifeddine Jaziri to connect with the loose ball and put it into the net.

The first few minutes proved to be action packed and Chiefs nearly equalised when Gaston Sirino showed awareness of his surroundings to test Sobhy with a long-range shot.

In what could have been a delightful goal, Sirino’s shot only managed the woodwork for safety.

In the 10th minute, Jaziri put the ball into the empty net but Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda judged him to have pushed Inácio Miguel in the tussle that led to him putting the ball past Petersen.

Chiefs were forced into two changes inside 20 minutes when defender Bradley Cross and midfielder Sirino left the pitch in discomfort, and were replaced by Paseka Mako and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Amakhosi came back from the break with more purpose, and one of their earlier second-half chances saw Vilakazi test Sobhy, who was well positioned to parry his stunning shot to safety.

Zamalek also had their chances, and the most dangerous was after 75 minutes when Juan Bezerra was denied by well-positioned Petersen after a delightful solo run that started in his own half.

Later, Solomons watched in disbelief as his shot from the edge of the box flew over the crossbar after Chiefs launched a counterattack, much to the disappointment of their fans.

But he had the last laugh as his speculative effort, in injury time, was fumbled by Sobhy into his own net as they earned a valuable home point.