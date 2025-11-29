Foden clinches City victory in dramatic fashion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Midfielder Phil Foden delivered in dramatic fashion last night, scoring in the first and 91st minutes to seal Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over Leeds United in a breathless finish that kept Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League title race.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw after second-half goals by Leeds’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, but Foden made some space for himself in the box before firing home.

The victory left City provisionally second on 25 points, four behind leaders Arsenal who play Chelsea today. Leeds are 18th with 11 points.

Matheus Nunes worked the ball down the wing and crossed to Foden, whose first-time shot glanced off the underside of the bar and went in 59 seconds into the game.

City continued to dominate, and Josko Gvardiol doubled their lead in the 25th when he poked home a point-blank shot from a corner. But Calvert-Lewin pounced on City’s casual clearance attempt to pull one back in the 50th minute, and the goal breathed life into the visitors.

Nmecha struck from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, awarded for Gvardiol’s tackle of Calvert-Lewin in the box.

Foden’s late goal came amid a flurry of chances for City at the death.

Flurry of chances

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light remained an unblemished stronghold as they clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win over Bournemouth, staying unbeaten at home in the Premier League and rising to fourth in the table.

Bournemouth went two goals up within 15 minutes, with Amine Adli firing home after Evanilson’s shot came off the post and Tyler Adams catching Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs off guard with a long-range strike from the centre circle.

Enzo Le Fee’s penalty got Sunderland back in the match on the half-hour mark, and the hosts equalised in the first minute of the second period as Granit Xhaka’s perfect through ball set up Bertrand Traore’s left-foot finish.

Brian Brobbey’s header from Le Fee’s corner put Sunderland ahead in the 69th minute, sending them a point above fifth-placed Aston Villa, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers today.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Igor Thiago scored twice and Dango Ouattara added the third as Brentford beat Burnley 3-1 as Zian Flemming grabbed the consolation for the visitors when he converted a spotkick.

Back-to-back defeats

Liverpool travel to West Ham United today fresh from heavy back-to-back home defeats by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, the latter condemning them to their worst run of results for 71 years.

When Liverpool began the campaign with seven straight wins in all competitions after a huge summer spend, it seemed unthinkable that a couple of months later manager Arne Slot would be under pressure, with some even questioning his future.

But that’s the reality after nine defeats in their last 12 games in all competitions and with Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than to Arsenal, and by the time they kick off at West Ham, they could be 14th in the table.

Several reasons have been touted for Liverpool’s fall from grace, including the psychological impact of forward Diogo Jota’s death in a car crash in the summer.

The British-record outlay of around £445m (R10bn) in new signings was designed to underpin a Manchester City-style era of domination, but instead players like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez have struggled.

Forward Mohamed Salah and captain and defender Virgil van Dijk — key components in last season’s title triumph — have also fallen below their usual standards, with both receiving criticism after the 4-1 humiliation by PSV on Wednesday.

“Now he [Slot] has got a decision to make. Do you get the sack with Salah or do you keep your job without him?” former Liverpool midfielder and Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann told RTE Sport after Wednesday’s collapse.

Reuters