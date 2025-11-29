Hovland brings star quality to Sun City field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is not going to be unchallenged for the unofficial title of South Africa’s corporate sporting party now that LIV Golf is coming, but that is not to say a quality field will not be assembling at Sun City this week for the tournament starting on Thursday.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge inherited the Million Dollar’s mantle as the biggest end-of-year corporate party in the country, but those days of excess, with some of the world’s highest-profile golfers coming to Sun City and entertaining themselves and massive crowds, have dwindled over the last decade.

It was about more than just golf; the parties were seemingly just as important, but in keeping with Sun City’s transformation into a more family-friendly venue, the most action is now on the fairways.

LIV Golf’s maiden tourney

Lovers of the previous brand of entertainment dished up by the Nedbank Golf Challenge will no doubt be interested in LIV Golf’s maiden tournament in South Africa, to be hosted by the opulent Steyn City from March 19-22 2026.

The “rebel” league prides itself on being an experience beyond just golf — noisy, brash, with concerts and all manner of other off-course offerings. Sounds like Sun City in the “good ol’ days” ...

The more serious golf lover will no doubt be enticed by the debut of world No 13 Viktor Hovland in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the Norwegian having won on both the US PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour, which co-sanctions the Sun City tournament with our Sunshine Tour.

World No 29 Marco Penge — who won three times on the DP World Tour this year and finished second to Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai — is not to be underestimated either, though he’s also on debut.

The 27-year-old Englishman is well-acquainted with South African courses.

Crystal golf ball trophy

Having supplied 13 winners from the inaugural tournament in 1981 to Trevor Immelman’s triumph in 2007, Southern African golfers have had a bad time of it since then, with Branden Grace, in 2017, the last local to claim the famous crystal golf ball trophy.

Young Aldrich Potgieter, on debut last year, looked set to end the drought when he took a three-stroke lead into the final round. But he endured a poor final day, shooting 75 and missing a 10-foot par putt on the last that would have forced a playoff with eventual champion Johannes Veerman, the American having returned to defend his title.

Now 20, Potgieter is back again with a PGA Tour title under his belt, having won the Rocket Classic in June. He’s ranked 79th in the world and will be flying the South African flag alongside our top-ranked golfer, Thriston Lawrence (64th), who has won five times on the DP World Tour; and 26-year-old Garrick Higgo (68th), who has two wins on the US PGA tour and three in Europe.