Palmer boost for Blues

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said midfielder Cole Palmer is available for their Premier League clash against Arsenal, providing a boost as the Blues look to close a six-point gap on their London rivals at the top of the table.

The 23-year-old England international stubbed his toe on a door during the night, fracturing it, and further delaying his return after a groin injury had already limited his availability this season.

“He is available to start and to play,” Maresca told reporters.

“Everyone is happy, the teammates are happy, we are all happy, and the most important thing is Cole is happy because a footballer wants to play games and make the sessions every day.”

Palmer has only made four appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this campaign, scoring twice.

Since joining from Manchester City in 2023, he has recorded 45 goals and 29 assists in 101 matches for the West London club.

“He is our best player [and] we are happy he is back. We need to give him time to be 100% fit. He has done fantastic in the past, and no doubt, he’s going to do very well for this club in the future,” Maresca said.

Title aspirations

Chelsea find themselves in second place, with 23 points from 12 matches. Despite their standing, Maresca remains cautious about title aspirations.

Around this time last year, the Italian had said Chelsea were not in the title race. They eventually finished fourth last season. “Too early in any case, if we win or don’t [against Arsenal],” he said.

“Still end of November, still five, six months to go. More important in February, March, then from there we decide if you can achieve something important.

“I think it is for sure different from one year ago. We spend one more year together. We went through a moment where we could learn from that moment. But it is still very early. It’s important to be where we are now in March and April, and then we will see.”

A dominant midweek win over Bayern Munich is no cause for relief for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who anticipates a big challenge against Chelsea, who are on a three-match winning streak — and thrashed Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Relentless pace

But the Gunners, who beat local rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, are determined to maintain their relentless pace as they chase their first Premier League title since 2004, Arteta told reporters.

“After beating Spurs, we had to make a statement against Bayern Munich, and we did that. Now we have to go to the next one,” he said.

“It’s a big game, a big London derby. We’re going to play a really good opponent; they are in really good form. We know the challenge and the opportunity we have. We are fully ready for it.”

Arteta said Chelsea, who have staged a strong comeback in the league after losses to Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion in September, deserve to be in the title race.

“The squad they have assembled, the numbers they have, the amount of quality, the manager, and the coaching staff they have — it makes sense what has happened, which is very positive. They deserve to be there,” the Spaniard added.

Wait and see

Arsenal, who had to settle for draws on their last two trips to Stamford Bridge, are hoping Leandro Trossard will be fit today after the Belgian attacker picked up a knock against Bayern, Arteta said.

“With Leo, there is another test today. We have to see how he’s feeling... We still have a few hours, and we have to wait and see. There is a potential chance,” he added.

Arteta stressed the need for his players, who are unbeaten in all competitions since August, to maintain their levels of consistency.

“Not that they surprised me but you have to be able to perform in the manner they did individually throughout long periods of the game against our opponents. That’s very difficult to do,” he added.

“Now it’s about evolving the same consistency to win again.”

Reuters