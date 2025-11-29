Sharma, Kohli add lustre to Proteas ODI series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be under the microscope in the three ODIs against SA.

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian squad for the ODI series against the Proteas in Ranchi, starting today, has drawn additional attention for a trio of matches — which, for both teams, don’t hold too much importance.

The frenzy around two of the biggest stars of Indian cricket, playing in MS Dhoni’s hometown, has provided plenty of content for gossip sites and social media, and the possible presence of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning captain for today’s match has heightened excitement.

For the Proteas, the 50-over format is garnering slightly less attention this year, with Tests and T20s being their primary focus. “We’ve been able to try different combinations in the 50-over space, and we still have time to get close to what a final squad would look like [for the 2027 World Cup],” said batting coach Ashwell Prince.

South Africa have used 36 players in 14 ODIs this year, with some all-format players being rested for different series. Pleasingly, the Proteas haven’t let their standards slip in ODIs, winning series in England and Australia, while their overall 50-over record for the year reads seven matches won, with seven lost.

“We’re doing pretty well in terms of the batting and bowling departments,” said Prince.

Matthew Breetzke has been South Africa’s best ODI batter this year, scoring 542 runs at an average of 67.75, making a century and four fifties. With the ball, it’s been the more experienced heads who’ve made their mark, with Keshav Maharaj (17 wickets) and Lungi Ngidi (18) — South Africa’s most successful bowlers in 2025.

“White ball cricket, because it’s a high-pressure environment, there’s a lot of intensity, and playing the clutch moments well is something we can do better,” said Prince.

It’s the reason he and the rest of the Proteas coaching staff will be glad that Kohli and Sharma — two of the all-time greats in the limited overs formats — are involved in the series. “They’re vastly experienced and dangerous players who can cause a lot of damage,” said Prince.

Neither plays Tests or T20 Internationals anymore, and the World Cup is, for Sharma at least, a tournament he’d like to have another go at, after captaining his side to the runners-up spot on home soil in 2023.

Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in the ODI format, has made no decision on his long-term future. But, having scored a half-century in his last match against Australia in October, a solid series against the Proteas may persuade him to push towards the 2027 event in South Africa.

“It would be nice to carry momentum from the Test series, but there are personnel changes in both teams. I’d imagine the [ODI] series would have a different feel, especially with [Sharma and Kohli] coming into the India squad,” said Prince.

Meanwhile, according to the SA team’s management, captain Temba Bavuma wasn’t feeling well yesterday, and a final call on whether he’d start this series will be made before the toss this morning.

Proteas ODI squad against India

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, and Prenelan Subrayen.