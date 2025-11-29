Bucs surge past Downs after win against City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence Mokgopa of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal with Relebohile Mofekeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 November 2025.

Orlando Pirates are now three points clear of champions Mamelodi Sundowns on top of the Betway Premiership log after beating Durban City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday to register their ninth league victory in 12 matches.

The only blot in Pirates’ campaign remains the two losses they suffered against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants in the opening matches and a 1-1 draw away to Sundowns early in November.

If they maintain their league form into 2026, South Africa may have new league champions for the first time in nine seasons.

The first 20 minutes of this encounter belonged to Gavin Hunt’s City, as they frustrated the visitors, even forcing their dependable defenders to make some rare errors.

City should have gone ahead in the 3rd minute when Haashim Domingo’s corner kick found DR Congo striker Jean Lwamba Lubamba, but he was unfortunate to see his header go wide.

Failure to capitalise

The biggest of City’s chances before Pirates took the lead was again missed by Lubamba, who couldn’t extract the ball under his feet after being fed by his striking partner Trevor Mokwena.

Mokwena had done well to rob an over-confident Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi of possession inside the area in the 17th minute, but Lubumba failed to capitalise.

Mbokazi returned to the Pirates starting XI after missing Bucs’ midweek game against Chippa United, which came a day after he was reported to be on his way to Chicago Fire in the MLS in the US in a deal said to be worth more than R51m.

Free-flowing passes

Pirates’ lead in this match came from the magic feet of Relebohile Mofokeng, who weaved his way past a couple of defenders on the left side before delivering a pass to striker Evidence Makgopa to tap in his third league goal of the season in 11 matches.

In contrast, the Buccaneers were to dominate the entire second 45 minutes, and should have increased their lead through Tshepang Moremi and substitute Oswin Appollis.

However, those misses were all forgotten when Patrick Maswanganyi eventually doubled Bucs’ lead after getting a final ball from Appollis. This was after another free-flowing interchange of passes by Pirates players.

That goal was Maswanganyi’s last contribution, as Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou — possibly already thinking about next week’s Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants — withdrew him for Kabelo Dlamini, just a minute after scoring.

This was Pirates’ last league match for 2025 as all the PSL clubs will take an early break due to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicking off on December 21 in Morocco.