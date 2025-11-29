The smile of the Soweto Marathon’s king

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khoarahlane Seutloali crosses the finish line at Nasrec to win the Soweto Marathon on Saturday,

The brief smile Khoarahlane Seutloali flashed in the heat of battle 4km from the Soweto Marathon finish said it all.

The Two Oceans king was locked in a three-way duel against defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe and 2023 titleholder Ntsindiso Mphakathi of Zambia, but that was the moment he knew he was going to win.

Seutloali knew he was going to bury his ghosts in this gruelling marathon.

Last year, the Lesotho cattle farmer was leading when he was caught 800m from the line, and was in contention for a top-10 finish before collapsing near the end.

Yesterday’s race was made unseasonally cool by misty clouds and intermittent rain before and during the event.

The trio paced themselves perfectly, showing their patience as they hauled in early leader Jobo Khatoane, who’s still waiting for his R1m prize for winning the controversial 2024 Mpumalanga Marathon.

But as they came around a corner, each stride kicking up small clouds of water from the wet tar, the Hollywood Athletics Club runner glanced towards the two rivals on his inside and smiled.

It was the grin of a man at peace with the universe. “I knew I had got the race,” Seutloali told the Sunday Times through an interpreter afterwards. “I felt good, and I had fuel in the tank.”

Seutloali put his foot down and charged ahead unchallenged, eventually winning in 2hr 20min 09sec to take the R250,000 winner’s cheque.

The athlete, who dropped out of school after Grade 8, was not sure if he would buy more livestock with his earnings. “I’ve got enough at the moment, but I’ll have to see.”

Mphakathi (of Entsika), the 2024 City to City winner, was second, 16 seconds behind, and Khonkhobe (Nedbank), the 2024 Two Oceans champion, was third in 2:20:39.

The women’s race was also won by last year’s runner-up, 44-year-old Kenyan Margaret Jepchumba, who clocked 2:34:33.

The top three ladies came from the same three clubs as the men.

Only Zambian Elizabeth Mukoloma (Entsika), second in 2:35:59, ended in the same position as her male counterpart. Gerda Steyn (Hollywood) was third in 2:37:00.

Jepchumba, Mukoloma and Shelmith Muriuki, another Kenyan in the field, cruised to the front early on, opening up a comfortable lead over local favourites Steyn and four-time winner Irvette van Zyl, the record holder who ended fourth.

“At 35km, I knew I was in fifth position with a lady right next to me,” said Steyn.

“Knowing how big the gap was ... I knew a win is probably not going to happen, but there was still a fight for podium position.”

Jepchumba continued the form she produced winning the 50km City to City between Pretoria and Johannesburg in September in 3:11:14, just seven minutes off the world record, which was set at sea level.

Organisers said in a statement a 45-year-old woman runner was in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a taxi that had forced its way onto the route. “The driver ... has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving and is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The race, delayed by the G20 summit and the subject of cancellation claims by dectractors, saw just 12,976 entrants — half of last year’s number and far off the almost 40,000 from 2019.