‘The Wolf’ set for Dubai pot of gold

Chris Thompson gearing up to fight Mussa Ajibu in Pretoria in May.

South African heavyweight champion Chris “The Wolf” Thompson is finally going to get a taste of amateur-styled competition when he fights at the International Boxing Association (IBA) world championships this week.

The 30-year-old, who never had an amateur bout before turning pro, jetted out to Dubai yesterday to take part in the tournament, which runs from Wednesday to December 13.

“I can make more money in that one tournament than I’ve made in my whole career — times 10,” said Thompson.

The gold medallist will earn $300,000 (about R5.1m), with the runner-up getting $150,000, the two bronze medallists $75,000, and the fifth-placed fighter $10,000.

The offer to take part in the championships came from IBA president Umar Kremlev moments after Thompson had scored a stunning 10-round points win over Russian Georgi Yunovidov at Manny Pacquiao’s tournament in Manila, the Philippines, last month.

Open boxing

At stake was a stepping stone heavyweight belt offered by the IBA, which was the global governing body for open boxing — as the amateur game, which has been infused with professionalism, is known these days — before it lost its recognition by the International Olympic Committee.

But it is cash flush and open for business.

Thompson got to enjoy one day off after his win, resuming training while staying on in the Philippines on holiday with his wife, Desray.

Thompson knew from a young age he wanted a career in sport. “I’ve never enjoyed studying. I always knew since I was in school I was going to be a sportsman.”

He initially chose rugby, playing eightman for the Sharks U19, Bulls’ Vodacom Cup, and Tuks Varsity Cup teams.

But that ended when he broke his left knee in 2015.

An attempt at a nine-to-five job left him miserable, and in 2017, over lunch, Desray suggested he try boxing. That afternoon Thompson was at the gym of Gert Strydom, the father of Shannon, who coaches him now.

Rigours of road work

He weighed 130kg but quickly learned about the rigours of road work. “When I was with Gert, he just made me run, like, literally every day, and I went down to the cruiserweight division.”

Thompson has had anything but a fairytale journey through boxing, losing twice to Akani Phuzi inside his first year.

He won the national title for the first time in 2022, beating Josh Pretorius on points, but he lost it to Keaton Gomes on a stoppage and then suffered three defeats on the trot overseas.

He refused to give up, and in his last two bouts Thompson has shown substantial growth, regaining his national title from Shaun Potgieter in August, and then defeating the Russian, who holds the WBA world bridgerweight title.

“I think I’ve just always, from a young age, had a will to win. I don’t believe in quitting. The man who quits never wins … I’m learning on the job. All my losses have taught me something,” said Thompson, who on the side sells sports supplements and is involved in manufacturing chemical cleaning products.

Mischievous kid

The fighter gets a little sheepish when explaining the origin of his ring moniker, The Wolf. “I was a mischievous kid,” said Thompson, who grew up in Robin Hills, Randburg.

“I used to ride my BMX a lot and — it’s gonna sound terrible — we used to do ding dong dash [toktokkie], but we used to throw stones through people’s windows and try and cycle away from them, but we got caught so often.

“I never really listened and tried to skip school for sports and those kinds of things. My parents were the complete opposite, and they used to tell me I was raised by wolves.”

His mother-in-law suggested the ring name. “[She] said, ‘why don’t you call yourself The Wolf, then we can all be the wolf pack’, and it just clicked.”

Chris and Desray do have a pack — two English Staffordshire bull terriers. “[They’re] my children, my life. I love my dogs. They’re the cutest little things you’ve ever seen. I actually have an Instagram page for them.”

The tournament will be streamed on the IBA Boxing YouTube channel.