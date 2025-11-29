Tunnicliffe’s turbulent Proteas journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Faye Tunnicliffe is back in the Proteas squad for the T20 and ODI series's against Ireland

Faye Tunnicliffe’s journey with the Proteas — from a 19-year-old novice in 2018 to a mentally and physically robust athlete — has been “turbulent”, she says.

“When I first cracked the squad in 2018, I had no idea what I was doing. I was playing B-division cricket for Boland at the time; I was playing for the enjoyment but didn’t see much of a career in it.”

That perspective changed very quickly when she stood alongside teammates singing the national anthem ahead of a T20 International in Bridgetown. “I realised how huge it was.”

There’s been no rhythm to her international career. Her 12 T20 caps have been spread over seven years, and included World Cup matches in Trinidad and St Lucia, outings against Pakistan in Durban, India in Lucknow, and last year Benoni and Centurion — where she faced England.

Those two clashes were profound. Knowing that professional cricket was the career for her, she was desperate to prove a point. “I put so much pressure on the occasion that I forgot to do the main thing, which was play cricket and enjoy it,” she said.

Renewed focus

She made 22 and one, but while disappointed, it also allowed her to face the current season with a renewed focus. “My goal this season was just to enjoy it. As batters we all enjoy the feeling of the ball pinging off the bat,” said Tunnicliffe.

“I feel I’ve been working hard, eating right, ticking all the right boxes… I just said to myself, ‘either the seeds you’ve planted will be successful or they won’t’. That acceptance provided clarity, and so I can focus on doing well for the team: and if that happens, we will come out on top.”

That has certainly been the case for Western Province, for whom Tunnicliffe has made a century and two fifties in the domestic T20 competition, which sees them sit atop the table in that tournament.

WP are also third in the One-Day competition, with Tunnicliffe having made a hundred in that format. Her call up to both Proteas squads for the series against Ireland that starts at Tunnicliffe’s home ground, Newlands, on Friday is entirely justified.

She’s certainly fulfilled head coach Mandla Mashimbyi’s demand for consistency and is relishing the challenge of competing for a spot in a Proteas batting order that is packed with experience and class.

“When you look at the out-and-out batters in the team, that is some [serious] competition that I have there, but my perspective is that I’m really grateful to be in a place where that is my competition.

Cape Town, are you READY? 😤🏏



The Proteas Women return to Newlands for the first time since their unforgettable 2023 World Cup final run. And we’re packing the house for another display of their UNBREAKABLE character.



Dare To Be #Unbreakable 💪🇿🇦🏏🏟️



Get your tickets now on… pic.twitter.com/I3A05eR0CQ — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) November 27, 2025

Carefully chosen meals

“I really hope I can stay in there [for a long time] and I know hope is not a strategy. I just want to contribute meaningfully to the team and in turn to the country.”

Tunnicliffe studied sports nutrition because of a love for the science and process behind it.

It unlocked a deep interest in fitness, and where many athletes see that part of their lives as a chore, Tunnicliffe has dug into the minutiae regarding consumption, not only of nutrition, but also what she absorbs mentally and emotionally.

“Two years ago,I made a conscious effort, to really dial in. I became really conscious about what I eat, drink and don’t drink, along with what I consume, which included social media and all of that stuff.“

A typical day starts with a 10km run, training, followed by two hours at [the] gym, with carefully chosen meals in between. “Hopefully, I’ve done enough throughout the day so that I’m dead tired, in bed by 9pm, asleep at 10, and then do it all again tomorrow.

“When you are under pressure on the cricket field, you fall back to your level of preparation. If I can tick those boxes, do those hard things, then I can step onto the field knowing I’ve done more fitness than my opponent, or I’ve done more to know that I’m mentally sharp, and it provides that [competitive] edge.”