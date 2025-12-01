Blast from the past: Kirsten puts Indian bowlers to the sword

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gary Kirsten scores a century (102 and 133) in each innings of the second Test against India in Kolkata to help the Proteas to a 329-run win.

1906 — The Springboks score three tries as they win their first-ever encounter against Wales 11-0 in Swansea. Fullback Steve Coetzee, wing Bob Loubser and forward Klondyke Raaff dotted down, with Coetzee adding one conversion.

1973 — In the first mixed-race professional boxing fight staged in apartheid South Africa, Pierre Fourie is beaten on points by black American Bob Foster, the world light-heavyweight champion, at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. The two had fought a few months earlier in the US, with Foster also winning by decision. The promoter, the Toweel-run Springbok Promotions, needed government approval to stage the fight.

1984 — For the first time ever, South Africa has two reigning world boxing champions at the same time. Piet Crous outpointed Ossie Ocasio of Puerto Rico for the WBA junior-heavyweight title at Sun City to join WBA heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee. Crous, moving up from light-heavyweight to fight in the newly created division that is also known as cruiserweight, packed a few kilograms of lead into his pants for the weigh-in to hide his weight disadvantage. Crous versus Ocasio was the main undercard bout of the contest between Coetzee and American challenger Greg Page. But South Africa’s status as a two-champion nation lasted a little more than eight rounds before Coetzee was knocked out. The ending was controversial, however, coming in an eighth round that lasted more than three minutes as the timekeeper forgot to ring the bell because he had become too engrossed in the action.

1996 — Lance Klusener takes a career-best 8/64 as the Proteas bowl out India for 137 to win the second Test at Eden Gardens by 329 runs and level the three-match series at 1-1.

2000 — Sipho Mantyi is outpointed by Tunisian Ferid Mohammed Benjedou in Avezzano, Italy, for the vacant WBU junior-bantamweight title.

2001 — The Springboks score six tries as they beat the US 43-20 in a one-off Test in Houston. Fullback Conrad Jantjes went over twice. Prop Lawrence Sephaka made his debut.

2002 — Jacques Kallis’s 87 lifts the Proteas to 253/7, but it’s not enough as they lose the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Benoni by seven wickets.

2006 — The Proteas, held to 126/9, lose the one-off T20 against India at the Wanderers by six wickets. Albie Morkel top-scored with 27.

2020 — Rassie van der Dussen hits 74 not out off 32 balls and Faf du Plessis an unbeaten 52 but the Proteas, on 191/3, lose the final third T20 against England at Newlands by nine wickets with 14 deliveries remaining, and with it the series 0-3.