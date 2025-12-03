Bafana coach Broos ruthlessly wields the axe to usher in new generation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Themba Zwane could not make the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations having retuned from injury too late.

When Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his 25-player squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), he wielded the axe on several players who were part of the team that won bronze in Ivory Coast.

For various reasons, Broos has chopped 14 players who were part of the team that surpassed all expectations to finish third in Ivory Coast last year.

Others have been cut because of loss of form or inactivity at their clubs, while some will not be on the plane to North Africa because they simply ran out of time after recovering from injuries.

Players who missed the cut from Ivory Coast:

Veli Mothwa

The University of Pretoria (Tuks) goalkeeper competed for the second-choice spot with Ricardo Goss in Ivory Coast, and he is mostly remembered for two howlers against Uganda during the qualifiers for this Afcon.

📋 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸'𝕊 𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕆ℕ 𝕊ℚ𝕌𝔸𝔻 𝔸ℕℕ𝕆𝕌ℕℂ𝔼𝕄𝔼ℕ𝕋 📋



Coach Hugo Broos is joining us virtually from Belgium to announce his squad for the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 & is looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw as well!#SABCSportFootball #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/XxlHppvOlC — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 1, 2025

Grant Kekana

Kekana was one of the major players for Broos at the last Afcon, where he mostly played with Mothobi Mvala in the heart of defence. The dependable Mamelodi Sundowns centreback has strangely fallen out of favour with Bafana, though the emergence of several new younger players in his position is the main reason.

Mothobi Mvala

Over the past few months, Mvala has seen little game time for Sundowns due to persistent injuries and has only two Betway Premiership matches to show so far this season.

Siyanda Xulu

The 33-year-old started two matches against Mali and Democratic Republic of the Congo in Ivory Coast, but the defender’s career has stalled as he does not have a club and faces an uncertain future.

Thapelo Morena

There is no doubt Broos admires the versatile Morena, but he has not seen enough action for Downs this season.

Nyiko Mobbie

For many years, he was one of the first names announced in Broos’ squad, but he never returned to the national team since he was stretchered off in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in Bloemfontein in September.

Terrence Mashego

One of the back-up players in Ivory Coast, Mashego struggled to nail down a regular position at Sundowns, and he is trying to revive his career at Durban City.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his final squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Morroco. Mduduzi Shabalala, Iqraam Rayners and Thabo Moloisane are on standby. The team will assemble in the coming days. #BafanaPride@CastleLagerSA @SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/5xAOwcP8uM — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 1, 2025

Thapelo Maseko

His situation is not unlike Mashego’s as he was a back-up player at Downs last year and struggled to play regularly while stuck below Aubrey Modiba, Divine Lunga and Fawaaz Basadien in the pecking order.

Themba Zwane

There is no doubt the inspirational ‘Mshishi’ could have been part of the Bafana squad if he was fit. Since the beginning of the season, he has suffered two serious injuries and run out of time to prove his fitness.

Jayden Adams

The talented but sometimes wayward midfielder went to Ivory Coast as one of the younger members of the squad with an eye on him gaining experience and learning. It is bitterly disappointing he has lost form at Sundowns, where he started with a bang after his transfer there from Stellenbosch FC in January, and has not been considered for this Afcon.

Thabang Monare

Another one who was a bit-part player in Ivory Coast, it was always going to be difficult for him because he has not been part of the squad for a long time. The 36-year-old, now at Sekhukhune United, is notably ageing.

Percy Tau

He went to last Afcon as one of the senior players for Bafana but did not have a good tournament and, after a year of barely playing for the national team, his Afcon chances evaporated when he joined Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC in Vietnam in August.

Zakhele Lepasa

Lepasa, who has struggled with injuries over the past few months, is trying to revive his career at Siwelele FC.

Mihlali Mayambela

With the emergence of talented new Bafana attackers like Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi, it was always going to be difficult for Mayambela to make the cut.