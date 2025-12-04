Pleased with Warriors’ first title, Peterson concerned by quality of domestic cricket

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While ecstatic about his Warriors’ team’s triumph in the T20 Challenge this season, Robin Peterson is also aware that domestic cricket in the 2025/26 season has been diluted because a number of players have not featured regularly for their provincial unions.

The Warriors won the provincial T20 tournament via a super over against Boland in Paarl last Sunday, helping to assuage the pain from last season’s drama when they were docked points and fined for not acceding to CSA’s transformation rules and were almost relegated from Division One as a result.

Peterson said the fallout from that episode didn’t serve as a source of motivation and instead praised the recruitment policy of the union’s general manager, Shafiek Abrahams. “He deserves huge credit,” said the head coach. Two of those recruits, Aphiwe Mnyanda and Thomas Kaber, were central to their success, sharing 18 wickets between them in the competition, with Mnyanda bowling the super over in the final and conceding just six runs, along with claiming a wicket.

Happy as Peterson is with his team’s success he explained that the quality of the domestic game has suffered in the first half of the season owing to the number of players who’ve been away representing the Proteas and SA A.

“When you take a chunk of your system out, it can affect the standard,” said Peterson. “We all know that when the national players are available and the (SA) A side players play consistently, it will raise the standard, which wasn’t the case this year.”

Although the Proteas have an extremely limited home schedule, the national side has had a very busy few months on the road, that has seen a lot of crossover of squads. In October a Proteas T20 side faced Namibia in Windhoek, a day before the Proteas Test team started a match against Pakistan in Lahore.

Then while the Proteas ODI and T20 squads faced Pakistan, an SA A side played India in two Four-Day matches and three One-Dayers. That was followed by the Tests in India, then an ODI series, with a five-match T20 series still to come.

The wild schedule has created a void in the domestic system, which has illustrated another concern with the domestic promotion/relegation system.

Following the conclusion of the T20 Challenge, the promotion/relegation table shows Western Province, the Central Gauteng Lions and the Northerns Titans occupying three of the bottom four positions. North West ― now atop the Four-Day series log ― and Boland, who finished first in the T20 Challenge table, are first and second.

On the one hand, that may be viewed as good that other provinces are starting to assert themselves, but when the major reason for the Lions’ and Titans’ struggles is the fact that they supply the majority of players to the national and SA A squads, that is concerning.

“The Lions were heavily affected, their whole bowling attack was missing, which has been a big part of their success,” said Peterson.

In the case of the Lions 12 players have been selected for various squads, and the Titans 14.

Peterson has had Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusamy and Jordan Hermann absent at various stages in the first half of the season. “That’s my whole batting unit.”

“Boland and North West are the two teams that don’t get affected by national call ups. They have selection consistency week in and week out. That is very important. The other teams didn’t have that,” said Peterson.

Cricket SA is still figuring out what to do with the domestic structure. Talks have been ongoing since the start of the year, with promotion/relegation a central topic.

Eddie Khoza, CSA’s executive responsible for domestic cricket, has remained adamant that promotion/relegation will stay, but despite numerous committees and reports, still hasn’t figured out exactly how he wants it to work ― beyond the current system.

“From my perspective, when you lose players to national teams like we do and this season with the SA A side also being away, that does put pressure on [provincial] coaches,” said Peterson, who experienced that pressure last season.

On the flip side, all those national call ups have created opportunities domestically this summer, even though the standard of play wasn’t high.

“There were so many close games too, which was probably the inexperience contributing to an exciting tournament,” he said.

“You pull out so many experienced players and the young players don’t get to play with seasoned campaigners so their development takes a little bit longer. You want to create opportunities, but you want them to play alongside senior players so that their development is sped up.

“It’s not all negative, we saw young boys put their hands up. But in general it’s much better to have the experience around, because that ensures a higher standard of competition.”