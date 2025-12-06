Hamilton’s Ferrari dream turns nightmare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton’s bruising first season at Ferrari has prompted inevitable questions regarding his age and ability, but his struggles reflect larger structural problems within Ferrari that predate his arrival.

When Hamilton announced he would switch teams for 2025, he described driving for Ferrari as a childhood dream. But the dream has quickly veered into something closer to a nightmare.

As the F1 season closes today in Abu Dhabi, 40-year-old Hamilton is yet to secure a podium for the first time in his career, and sits sixth, 256 points behind championship leader Lando Norris.

The Briton has finished outside the top six in three of the last four seasons since his dramatic 2021 title fight with Max Verstappen.

Some point to Hamilton’s age, but history shows it is not a barrier. Legends like Michael Schumacher, Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost thrived well into their late 30s and early 40s, and more recently, his rival Fernando Alonso claimed multiple podiums for Aston Martin at 42 in 2023.

Ferrari’s missteps

Beyond possible decline, Hamilton’s struggles this season also stem from Ferrari’s disorganisation and operational missteps.

His lone highlight, victory in the China Sprint, was soured when he and teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the main race for technical violations with their cars.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed he had taken matters into his own hands, holding meetings with key Ferrari figures and sending detailed documents to address issues with his car that he has consistently criticised throughout the season.

Strategy has also cost him. Errors have repeatedly dropped him down the order, from a delayed position swap in Miami and communication mix-ups in Monaco, to misjudged tyre-change calls at Silverstone that ended his 12-year podium streak on home soil.

Ferrari also has a recent history of failing to deliver titles for star drivers, with Alonso and Vettel both leaving the team empty-handed. Kimi Räikkönen remains Ferrari’s last champion, back in 2007, narrowly edging out a rookie Hamilton.

Cultural shift

He recently admitted that adapting to change has been challenging, noting that adjustments in team structure and personnel are needed to optimise teamwork.

The cultural shift of moving from 12 years at Mercedes in England to Ferrari in Italy made the transition especially difficult.

With the current regulation cycle ending, shrinking performance margins between cars have made qualifying more crucial than ever —an area where Hamilton has struggled, as highlighted by his 20th-place start in Las Vegas.

The FIA’s new regulations set for 2026 could offer Hamilton a fresh start, but realising that potential will depend on whether Ferrari can solve its structural issues and fully capitalise on the changes.