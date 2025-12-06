KEO UNCUT | Mark Alexander, the unsung hero of Springbok success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mark Alexander is the giant who has lifted South African rugby from the abyss to the airspace.

Mark Alexander is the giant who has lifted South African rugby from the abyss to the airspace. The biggest good-news story in South African rugby this week should, by all logic, be Rassie Erasmus’s contract extension as Springboks coach until after the 2031 World Cup in the US.

It is seismic and stabilising, and ensures the architect of South Africa’s most successful national era will not be lost to any other nation.

But the real rugby story this week, the one history should honour most, is about the man who made that extension possible. The man who convinced Erasmus to return home from Munster in Ireland in 2017, when the Springboks were broken, directionless, and unloved.

The real story is about the man who has put South African rugby back on the pedestal of world sport. He is the most understated, most effective, and most egoless president South African rugby has ever had. He has also delivered the most of any elected president of South African Rugby.

If Erasmus is the generational coaching genius, then Alexander is the statesman whose leadership gave him the runway to change everything. I’ve known Alexander for a long time, and I’m particularly fond of him.

Immense respect

But more than fondness, I have an immense respect for him — deep respect for how he has navigated a South African rugby landscape that, a decade ago, was fractured, financially close to ruin, politically inflamed, and internationally mistrusted.

The Springboks of 2016 and 2017 were neither feared nor respected. South African rugby was closer to the abyss than anyone dared admit publicly, losing 38-3 to Ireland in Dublin, 57-15 to the All Blacks in Durban, 57-0 to the All Blacks in New Zealand, losing to Italy and to Wales in successive years.

Alexander never flinched. He never grandstanded, and he never tried to make himself the headline.

He had no interest in being the character in the story because he wanted the Springboks and South African rugby to be the story.

Some supporters were absurd in taking to social media to burn their Springbok replica jerseys in 2016 and 2017. Big corporates were bullish in telling Alexander his team and sport were a disgrace and insult to South Africa as they pulled their marketing sponsorships, and world rugby crowed at the Boks being as effective on the field as they had been in sporting isolation.

Under Alexander, the Springboks have won two World Cups, two Rugby Championships, and a British & Irish Lions series. They have beaten every major Test nation home and away and re-established themselves as the beating heart of world rugby.

No Mark, no Rassie

The Boks are also the most transformed in South Africa’s history.

Wait, you may say, under Rassie, but no, it is under Alexander as the starting point, because without him, there would be no Rassie back in South Africa.

Alexander’s presidency is not defined by the Springboks. Think structures and think South African rugby at every level. Just think about leadership.

Think government, think social integration and acceptance.

Alexander is the biggest name there has been at the helm of South African rugby.

He stood firm, resolute, and unbending in the most politically charged and administratively complex chapters of the past decade: Western Province under Saru custodianship, Eastern Province under Saru custodianship, and Border under Saru administration.

Decisiveness and composure

In all three cases, Alexander absorbed the criticism, the noise, the accusations, and the emotional narratives. But he made the hard calls because they were the right calls.

Those unions survive today because of his intervention. Western Province, in particular, was a crisis of reputation as much as finances. Alexander’s decisiveness and composure held the line.

And yet, he never once made himself the story.

It’s remarkable.

In a sport overflowing with ego, from sponsors to investors to colleagues, Alexander is the only president in our rugby history who has governed without ego. And because he removed ego, he made space for excellence.

Globally he is respected, consulted, and trusted.

In South Africa, his story is not told enough.