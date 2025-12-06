More Bosch bashing may deliver World Cup ticket

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Corbin Bosch may prefer bowling, but his batting skills are making him an increasingly valuable asset for the Proteas.

Corbin Bosch hopes the “golden touch” that’s made him such a success with the Proteas this year extends to his beloved Arsenal, as they chase a first league title in 25 years.

The all-rounder, whose love affair with the Gunners began when he watched Thierry Henry on television, paid his first visit to the London side’s home ground in September, and witnessed a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

There was one problem. The Proteas were staying in Nottingham at the time ahead of a T20 International with England, and Bosch had to show due care on the train ride back from the English capital.

“I saw the Forest fans in our carriage, and obviously they weren’t happy, so my missus and I had to cover up our Arsenal shirts,” said Bosch.

A memorable start to life in international cricket.



A reflection on the rise and growth of #TheProteas Men’s all-rounder, Corbin Bosch. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gIpqRotgn7 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 3, 2025

Arsenal’s magical start to the season has matched Bosch’s first year as an international player. He made his ODI and Test debuts — against Pakistan, 12 months ago —as a replacement for injured Ottneil Baartman, for the Pink ODI, and Gerald Coetzee, in the Boxing Day Test.

Explosive debut

His Test debut was explosive — a wicket with his first ball — at SuperSport Park, the ground where his late father, Tertius Bosch, became famous. He followed that with a thunderous unbeaten 81, which laid the foundation for a dramatic victory that secured South Africa’s spot in the World Test Championship final.

It has been a breathless 12 months. He was part of the squad that won the WTC; made his first century in any form of cricket in a Test match in Zimbabwe; took a five-wicket haul in the same match; toured England, Australia, and Pakistan; and is currently in India, where he registered another career highlight.

“Beating India in India is right up there with the best things I’ve achieved this year,” he said of the Proteas Test series win.

Unlike Lord’s where his role was limited to a couple of hours fielding, at Eden Gardens his impact was crucial — the wicket of Rishabh Pant in the first innings was followed by an innings of 25, where his partnership of 44 with Temba Bavuma turned the match.

“I’ve been on the go, travelled everywhere, and I haven’t fully grasped what I’ve accomplished in the last year. It feels like I’m onto the next tour, and I haven’t had time to knuckle down and absorb how incredible this year has been. It’s been special, but it has absolutely flown by.”

Back to India?

However, the manner in which Bosch has taken the opportunities that have come his way is making him indispensable. On the eve of a five-match T20 series with India, the 31-year-old has a chance to confirm his seat for the flight back to India for next February’s T20 World Cup.

It’s his ability to fill so many spots that has increased his value; “death” bowler, big hitter, and supreme fielder. However, Bosch is clear about what lights his fire. “Fast bowling is my dream, it’s the No 1 priority and the facet I take [the] most care of; it’s the thing I enjoy the most.

“I love batting and hitting sixes and fours, but to bowl 140km/h to 145, is really special, and when you can do it, there’s no better feeling. But I’m always working on ways to grow my game, whether that is with bat or ball. I’m not one of those ‘Jack of all trades, but a master of none’. My whole goal is to be a master of them both — to be the best that I can be in both facets.

“[Facing] India is a great opportunity to see where I’m at personally in those aspects, and see how many times I can get the team over the line, whether with bat or ball.”