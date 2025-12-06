Red-hot Blitzboks face France in semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Springbok Sevens will face France in the HSBC SVNS Cape Town semifinals this afternoon after winning all three their encounters yesterday to top Pool A, keeping alive their title defence aspirations at DHL Stadium yesterday.

The other semifinal is between Argentina and Fiji (both will start at 12.44pm), while Dubai champions New Zealand will contest the fifth-place semifinals after losing two of their pool games.

The Blitzboks had to work hard for a 24-21 victory over Fiji before they cruised past New Zealand by 19-14 as most of the 36,183 spectators soaked up the sunny conditions, scintillating rugby, and superb entertainment.

Their final pool game, against Great Britain, ended in a 41-7 win for the South Africans, who grew in confidence as the day progressed.

In the opening game, Shilton van Wyk scored his third try on the hooter after the Fijians conceded a scrum penalty, and Ronald Brown took the quick tap, making it to within inches of the tryline before offloading to the speedster, who only had to put the ball down for the win.

Satisfied with win

Even though they won the game, the Blitzboks conceded too many soft tries, but they will be very satisfied with the win against a team that beat them 28-10 in Dubai last weekend.

Fiji scored first after the Blitzboks missed a couple of tackles, but they responded almost immediately through Christie Grobbelaar, with Ricardo Duarttee’s conversion making it 7-7.

Unfortunately, from the restart, Fiji broke through a couple of soft tackles again, with their second converted try making it 14-7 in the sixth minute. Van Wyk then got in on the action with his first try late in the half, but the conversion sailed wide, and Fiji held a 14-12 lead at the break.

It was 21-12 three minutes into the second half when Fiji grabbed their third try, but as Blitzbok coach Philip Snyman emptied the bench, the momentum started shifting, with the Fijians’ discipline letting them down.

Van Wyk scored his second try, through a bit of luck with the bounce of the ball, converted by Brown, with a minute to go, and completed the hat-trick shortly thereafter for a great win in their pool opener.

Had to dig deep

The Blitzboks had to dig deep against New Zealand, who beat Great Britain by 29-12 in their pool opener, after conceding two yellow cards in the first half, spending most of the opening stanza on defence, and hardly getting their hands on the ball.

With Impi Visser in the bin for a high tackle, New Zealand scored a third-minute try, and not long after the Blitzbok captain returned to the field, Van Wyk was sin-binned. The South Africans had to work very hard on defence, and managed to keep the Kiwis at bay.

Donavan Don scored from the second-half restart as the Blitzboks managed to retain possession through a number of phases, working the ball left and then back into space on the right, where the speedster was waiting. The try was converted, and with six minutes to go, scores were level at 7-7.

Van Wyk then compensated for his yellow card by scoring the Blitzboks’ second try, grabbing a loose ball behind a New Zealand ruck and racing away for the points, with the conversion pushing South Africa into a 14-7 lead in the 11th minute.

They sealed the deal with 40 seconds to go when Brown crossed for a superb try, with the TMO confirming the grounding was good.