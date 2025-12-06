Eben ban: Fair call or just a summer holiday?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eben Etzebeth’s 12-week ban for eye-gouging was more a Golden Buzzer moment for the disgraced Springboks than a sending to rugby’s red-card gallows.

Etzebeth, who pleaded guilty to the charge but not guilty to any intention to strike another player’s eye, was given every benefit of the doubt in the most lenient of sentences for the offence.

The judiciary ruled his action on Welsh flanker Alex Mann to be intentional and reckless, of mid-range, which is 18 matches but reduced to 12, based on his Test disciplinary record and the character statements, among them All Blacks captain Ardi Savea.

The outcome, a relief to Etzebeth and the Springboks, would have irked his club employer, the Sharks, and it most certainly did not sit well with the Northern Hemisphere media — mostly because he will not miss any Test matches in 2026 with regards to a suspension that will be served exclusively during the club season.

SA Rugbymag.co.za stressed the cost to the Sharks, as opposed to the Springboks.

Cost per minute

Etzebeth, reportedly on R15m a year with the Sharks, returned to South Africa in July 2022, and has played 31 out of a possible 82 across all formats (38%). He has logged 2,123 minutes for the Sharks, averaging 68 minutes a game.

His cost per minute is R28,262 and per 80-minute match, R2,260,981 for the Sharks.

He has played 44 of the 53 Springboks Tests in the same period.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the ban will “anger Welsh supporters”, emphasising that Etzebeth “remains free to play for South Africa” despite being found guilty of “one of rugby’s gravest on-field offences”.

The reaction in Wales was even more pointed.

WalesOnline, which had earlier described the red-card incident as “indefensible” and emblematic of Wales’s darkest day, said the length of the suspension confirmed what many Welsh fans feared: that Etzebeth’s punishment would be “significant on paper but minimal in consequence”, given its lack of impact on his Springbok availability.

The UK broadsheet, The Times, which labelled the act a “blatant act of thuggery” in its match report, highlighted that an intentional gouge traditionally attracts some of rugby’s longest bans.

Serious eye-gouging bans

For context, the most serious eye-gouging bans in the professional era dwarf Etzebeth’s sanction.

The longest suspension remains Richard Nones’s 104-week ban, David Attoub’s 70 weeks, while Julien Dupuy received 24 weeks for deliberate contact with the eye of Ireland’s Stephen Ferris.

The RFU banned England’s Dylan Hartley for six months, and Ireland’s Alan Quinlan was handed 12 weeks in 2009 for a gouge that cost him a place on the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

More recently, Glasgow’s South African-born Henco Venter was suspended for 12 weeks (reduced to six) in 2025.

RugbyPass reported that the panel rejected Etzebeth’s attempts to downplay the nature of the contact, stating that the evidence “established eye-area contact clearly and conclusively”.

Planet Rugby highlighted the perception of readers that Etzebeth had effectively been given “the South African summer off”.

Rugby365 captured the public divide with a succinct summary: “Fair call or holiday?”