Blast from the past: Cameron van der Burgh sets championship record in Hangzhou

Cameron van der Burgh celebrates winning the 100m breaststroke final at the world short-course championships in China in 2018.

1953 — Roy McLean, resuming on 93, scores 101 before South Africa declare on 437/9 in the first Test against New Zealand at Kingsmead.

1961 — Peter Pollock finishes with 6/38 as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 166 to win the first Test at Kingsmead by 30 runs.

1996 — Captain Hansie Cronje’s 50 is the highest score as the Proteas are bowled out for 180 in Kanpur to lose the third and final Test against India by 280 runs and with it the series 1-2.

1997 — Opener Linda Olivier top-scores with 51 to lift the South African women to 163/9, but it’s not enough as they lose this World Cup contest against Australia by 10 wickets.

1998 — Allan Donald takes 5/49 as South Africa dismiss the West Indies for 141 to win the second Test at St George’s Park by 178 runs to stretch their lead in the five-match series to 2-0.

2000 — Boeta Dippenaar, resuming on 5, scores 100 as South Africa and New Zealand draw the rain-hit third and final Test at the Wanderers. The Proteas won the series 2-0.

2003 — Captain Graeme Smith scores 132 runs on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers.

2015 — Moruti Mthalane retains the IBO flyweight title when he stops Renz Rosia of the Philippines in the ninth round in Durban.

2018 — Cameron van der Burgh wins the 100m breaststroke at the world short-course championships in Hangzhou, finishing first in a 56.01 sec championship record.

2023 — Reeza Hendricks scores 49 off 27 balls as the Proteas, needing 152, beat India by five wickets in the rain-shortened second T20 at St George’s Park for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors made 180/7, with George Coetzee taking 3/32 and Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18.