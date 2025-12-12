MARK KEOHANE | The bruised Sharks can bank on ‘Andre the Giant’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andre Esterhuizen is the prototype of the new Springbok hybrid. Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Andre Esterhuizen brings up his 100th for the Sharks on Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup, and if ever a milestone demanded more than a polite nod, it’s this one.

Esterhuizen is the prototype of the new Springbok hybrid: 115 kilograms, 6ft4, a midfield enforcer with the frame of a blindside flanker and the attitude of a tighthead who enjoys the dark arts.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus didn’t just talk about “hybrid players” in 2025 ― he put the inside centre Esterhuizen in a blindside flanker’s jersey and told him to mix it in the heavy traffic, with the bad boys, be it carries on the fringes of the breakdown, centimetres with ball in hand, mauling and try-scoring off a maul.

It is one thing to praise versatility; it is another to demand that a centre walk into the loose trio at Test level and thrive more than he copes.

Esterhuizen never blinked, but he did growl and roar.

He took the role as a compliment and not a compromise, and he embraced the reality that he was too valuable, too uniquely built and too brutally effective to be confined to one position, as a support player to the world’s best No 12 Damian de Allende.

That’s why Esterhuizen is a champion. That’s why he is the most physically intimidating back in South African rugby. And that’s why Saturday’s 100th is a marker of what he has become: a player who shifts the entire tactical map of a match.

But to understand the emotional weight behind this centurion moment, you have to go back to where it started: Durban and the Sharks, and that is why he is so central to any Sharks rejuvenation after a shocker of a season in all competitions.

The Sharks need his certainty because this is a team that has spent too much time flattering to deceive. There are so many international big names, big payroll names, big legacy names, and so few who have delivered for the Sharks.

“Andre the Giant” is what the media call him, but on Saturday he has to be that Giant that beats a powerful Saracens line-up.

Esterhuizen understands the English Premiership and he has a respect for the physicality of those who play in the competition and the rugby intelligence among the very best teams.

Saracens, three-time winners of the Investec Champions Cup, are among those best English teams.

Esterhuizen knows from his time at London’s Harlequins, where he has a cult following as a Prem title winner and individual winner of many awards.

Esterhuizen loved playing for Harlequins, but the only team capable of bringing him back to South Africa were the Sharks.

Esterhuizen’s love for the Sharks is visible in how he plays and how he talks about the club.

The Sharks need his certainty because this is a team that has spent too much time flattering to deceive. There are so many international big names, big payroll names, big legacy names, and so few who have delivered for the Sharks.

Esterhuizen has been the exception and the constant.

His 100th, against Saracens, will be perfect rugby theatre.

Know that “Andre the Giant” will smash into the challenge, and know that the Sharks need this leadership against the in-form and impressive English visitors.

The Investec Champions Cup is brutal rugby. It’s confrontational, which suits the big man.

It suits everything the Sharks want to be but too often fail to deliver. Saturday is a chance to reset that identity.

And if there’s one player you’d want carrying your hopes into contact, it’s Esterhuizen.

A hundred matches for a club in a modern era of contracts, buy-outs and roaming careers is rare. A hundred matches played with this level of conviction, physicality and loyalty is rarer still.

Esterhuizen is rare in his conviction and quality; so too is his skill set.

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, it will be a celebration of Andre the Giant.

And hopefully that will translate to a Sharks win.